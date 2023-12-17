5 Must-See Christmas Movies for Film Lovers

Looking to host a cozy movie night with all your best buddies? Need something to lift your mood as the temperatures drop? Just hoping for recommendations besides Elf? Luckily, the holiday season is known for churning out festive flicks, from classic rom-coms to heartwarming stop motions. Film lovers, it’s your time to shine. Christmas film suggestions incoming!

Here are 5 cinematic masterpieces that will boost your Christmas spirit.

1. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Notable actors: Natalie Wood, Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara

Christmas spirit rating: 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

Taking place between the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (filmed at the real, live event, BTW) and Christmas, this holiday classic tells the story of Kris Kringle, a department-store Santa who winds up taking the charade a bit too far.

His role is meant to be temporary but, turns out, the people love him! The gig is going great until Kris claims to be the real Santa Claus, sending everyone into confusion.

There are plenty of heartwarming moments, a chaotic court case, and a film nerd’s worst enemy (or best friend, depending on what you’re into): an eerily ambiguous ending.

Is Kris the real Santa Claus? Or is there something a little more sinister going on? That’s for you to decide, I guess.

2. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Credit: Hollywood Pictures

Notable actors: Sandra Bullock, Peter Gallagher, Bill Pullman

Christmas spirit rating: 🎄🎄🎄🎄

Allow me to set the scene:

Chicago, Illinois. Christmas Day. Lucy, a lonesome CTA token collector. Peter, an arguably hot, mysterious stranger. Lucy has been in love with Peter for a long time. Peter has no idea who she is.

C’mon. You know you can relate.

After Lucy leaps into action to save Peter from an oncoming train, she takes his comatose body to the hospital, where some miscommunication leads Peter’s family to believe he is engaged to Lucy. One thing leads to another, and soon Lucy is part of the family. Peter’s still in a coma, though. Oh, and one other thing!

Peter’s younger brother, Jack, may or may not have a thing for Lucy. Yes, drama ensues.

With a balance of comedic absurdity and good-hearted charm, While You Were Sleeping is sure to leave you in the holiday mood.

3. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Notable actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

Christmas spirit rating: 🎄🎄🎄

Regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life is a seasonal no-brainer. Those looking for a break from rom-coms, look no further. Our Christmas film suggestions aren’t done.

In this film, we meet George Bailey, a man on the edge — literally. Before George can make a drastic decision, a guardian angel by the name of Clarence is sent from Heaven to earn his wings and change George’s mind.

Clarence deposits George in another timeline, where George never existed. Our weary protagonist is confronted with a terrifying alternate reality in which his hometown (and all his loved ones) is corrupt and dismal. Without George’s positive impact, the town can hardly function.

Erring on the side of sentimentality, It’s a Wonderful Life offers an inspiring take on “looking on the bright side.” The film serves as an important reminder: the world is better with you in it.

Atta boy, Clarence!

4. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Notable voice actors: Shirley Booth, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, George S. Irving

Christmas spirit rating: 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

Before Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, there was Rankin/Bass Productions. Step aside Skellington, your forerunners have arrived.

Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr. are behind several impressive works of stop motion, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970).

The Year Without a Santa Claus originally premiered as a television special on ABC — does anyone remember the network’s 25 Days of Christmas?

In this film, a discouraged Santa Claus resolves to cancel his annual Christmas Eve journey. Mrs. Claus takes matters into her own hands, sending two (dysfunctional) elves out to rekindle the world’s lost Christmas spirit.

The ending is surprisingly touching, and the themes appeal to all ages. Plus, the animation work is seriously commendable. It’s a combo you can’t beat.

5. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Credit: MGM

Notable actors: Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor

Christmas spirit rating: 🎄🎄🎄🎄

What’s a well-rounded list of Christmas film suggestions without a musical?

We open with the Smith family: two parents and their five children (four of which are daughters — think Little Women vibes) living a very content life in St. Louis, Missouri.

The mood plummets quickly, though, when Mr. Smith reveals they will be relocating to New York City after Christmas, due to his work.

The children, all of whom will be leaving something precious behind, are sent into an uproar. It’s one of those films in which the driving force is “people living their lives,” but the up-close-and-personal feel adds a particular magic.

Life lessons, pretty music, raw emotion… you name it, this film’s got it.

If you want to find out whether they really move or not, you better check it out for yourself. No spoilers here!

What I will say? Love always prevails.