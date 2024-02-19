Five Movies to Watch When You’re Single

Valentine’s Day is behind us—whew! You made it. All you single folks, that is. It can be a challenging time of year, what with all the constant reminders that other people are out there falling in love. Not getting swept off your feet this month? Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of five movies to watch that don’t just focus on romance. For those in need of a distraction, we’ve got your back.

Legally Blonde

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has it all together. She’s wealthy, the head of her sorority, has tons of friends, and her boyfriend, Warner, is totally about to propose. Except—he doesn’t.

When Elle’s boyfriend dumps her for someone “more serious,” Elle decides she’ll win Warner back by getting into his school: Harvard Law, the most serious place of all.

Through a series of twists and turns, Elle realizes two things. One, her full potential as a law student. Two, she’s better off without Warner anyway. Legally Blonde is the perfect movie to watch when you’re doubting yourself or in need of some inspiration. Focusing on your goals is always a win. Case closed.

Where to watch: Max, Prime Video

He’s Just Not That Into You

Credit: Warner Bros.

Based on the notorious self-help book by Liz Tuccillo and Greg Behrendt, He’s Just Not That Into You depicts the romantic ups and downs for nine different characters. Gigi, one of the nine, plays a more central role and appears throughout the stories of the other characters.

The movie is a mix of romance, drama, and comedy, and the cast is full of big names—Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Bradley Cooper, just to name a few.

The characters’ stories serve as uplifting or cautionary tales, with some couples succeeding and some failing. But the overall message of the movie is that you’re better off on your own, heading down your own path! Plus, it’s packed full of fun relationship advice, if you’re looking for it.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Uptown Girls

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Molly Gunn (Brittany Murphy), orphaned daughter of a legendary rock star, loves to spend her late father’s money on parties and clothes. But when she’s forced to get a job, she winds up as the nanny of eight-year-old Ray (Dakota Fanning).

The girls couldn’t be more opposite—Molly is immature and easygoing, Ray is a poised germaphobe. They wind up teaching each other a lot about what it means to “act your age.”

Though there are elements of romance in the movie, the focus is still on Molly and Ray’s relationship. They each experience significant growth in separate ways, and it’s charming to watch the pair blossom.

Ray sums it up best with, “Are you still moping over that disgusting guy? Other people always let you down. Why don’t you forget them and do something for yourself?”

Where to watch: Max, Hulu, Prime Video

How to Be Single

Credit: Warner Bros.

Apparently Liz Tuccillo was big on staying out of relationships—she wrote “How to Be Single,” which is another book-turned-movie. The storyline follows four women living in New York City (the dream, right?). All of them have varying ideas about—you guessed it—how to be single.

Again, the vibes are very “romantic comedy,” but the general idea is that the world has a lot of opinions on what love “should” look like. Things move pretty quickly out there.

In the midst of all that, it’s okay to step back and figure life out for yourself! Do any of the characters really know how to be single by the end of the movie? Unclear. But we do know that being in a relationship is not a requirement.

Take notes, people. Singleness can be a choice, not just a status.

Where to watch: Hulu

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Credit: Paramount

A classic! Looking for a sign that you can reinvent yourself? This one’s for you.

Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) used to be a Texas country girl, but now she’s part of the Upper East Side’s high society—and she’s looking to marry rich.

Beneath all the city glamour and costume bling, Breakfast at Tiffany’s portrays Holly’s desire to escape her difficult past and gain power as a woman.

Through today’s feminist perspective, she’d be considered an entrepreneur. Back then, when things were a little more black and white (ha—get it?), Holly was something of a walking scandal. Either way, she’s a woman who knows what she wants.

Though I certainly don’t recommend Holly’s involvement in organized crime, I can get behind the idea of reinvention. We’re in this together, trust me.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Sling TV