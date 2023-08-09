Travis Scott expected to perform at first concert in Houston since Astroworld Tragedy, sources say

The city of Houston is grappling with the announcement of an upcoming Travis Scott concert, scheduled for October 19 at the Toyota Center. This would mark the Houston rapper’s first performance in his hometown since the tragic Astroworld Festival incident in 2021, which claimed the lives of 10 individuals.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has taken steps to ensure the safety of concert-goers, acknowledging that the Toyota Center offers a different type of venue compared to NRG Park where the Astroworld Festival took place. Turner stated that Toyota Center representatives have been coordinating with the city’s special events office to implement safety measures for the concert.

However, the news has stirred strong reactions from various quarters, including the Houston Police Officers Union. The union expressed “complete disbelief” at the city’s decision to allow a Travis Scott concert after the Astroworld tragedy. They called on elected officials to take a stand and prevent the concert from taking place, citing the recent release of a comprehensive report detailing the events of the Astroworld Concert and the wounds it reopened for the affected families.

Travis Scott had previously been found not criminally responsible for the Astroworld incident by a Harris County grand jury. Nevertheless, several civil lawsuits arising from that tragic night are still pending. The decision to host a Travis Scott concert in Houston once again raises complex questions about public safety, accountability, and the healing process for the community.