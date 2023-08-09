Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Travis Scott expected to perform at first concert in Houston since Astroworld Tragedy, sources say

Travis Scott set to perform at first Houston concert post Astroworld Tragedy, sources confirm.
Avatar photo

Published

Travis Scott
Image Source: BENICASSIM, SPAIN - JUL 19: Travis Scott (rapper) performs in concert at FIB Festival on July 19, 2018 in Benicassim, Spain. (Christian Bertrand @ Shutterstock)

The city of Houston is grappling with the announcement of an upcoming Travis Scott concert, scheduled for October 19 at the Toyota Center. This would mark the Houston rapper’s first performance in his hometown since the tragic Astroworld Festival incident in 2021, which claimed the lives of 10 individuals.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has taken steps to ensure the safety of concert-goers, acknowledging that the Toyota Center offers a different type of venue compared to NRG Park where the Astroworld Festival took place. Turner stated that Toyota Center representatives have been coordinating with the city’s special events office to implement safety measures for the concert.

However, the news has stirred strong reactions from various quarters, including the Houston Police Officers Union. The union expressed “complete disbelief” at the city’s decision to allow a Travis Scott concert after the Astroworld tragedy. They called on elected officials to take a stand and prevent the concert from taking place, citing the recent release of a comprehensive report detailing the events of the Astroworld Concert and the wounds it reopened for the affected families.

Travis Scott had previously been found not criminally responsible for the Astroworld incident by a Harris County grand jury. Nevertheless, several civil lawsuits arising from that tragic night are still pending. The decision to host a Travis Scott concert in Houston once again raises complex questions about public safety, accountability, and the healing process for the community.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

kids dance training kids dance training

Entertainment

What It Takes to be a Star: Child Exploitation in KPOP

KPOP's largest music companies have one secret weapon: children in training.

16 hours ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Split Amidst Affair Reports Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Split Amidst Affair Reports

Celebrity

Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Are Separated, ‘On the Outs’ After His Affair

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Split Amidst Affair Reports

2 days ago
Travis Scott dancing in a crowd. Travis Scott dancing in a crowd.

Music

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Goes in Circles, and That Might Be the Point

A review of the long-awaited project, arriving 5 years after ASTROWORLD.

5 days ago

Entertainment

“Queen Charlotte:  A Bridgerton Story  Why do virtuous women marry madmen?”

Shonda Rhimes’s latest Netflix release, Queen Charlotte:  A Bridgerton Story, follows female protagonist Queen Charlotte of England and her tumultuous marriage to King George III....

July 31, 2023
Prisoner handcuffed to death by lethal injection, vial with sodium thiopental and syringe on top of a table, conceptual image Prisoner handcuffed to death by lethal injection, vial with sodium thiopental and syringe on top of a table, conceptual image

News

Alabama Resumes Lethal Injection After Failed Attempts: A Case Against the Death Penalty

Addressing the debate over the death penalty in the US.

July 29, 2023
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Makes Major Plastic Surgery Confession After Denying Work For Years

Kylie Jenner finally makes a major plastic surgery confession after years of denying any work done.

July 28, 2023

Music

Has Social Media Killed Musical Creativity?

Social media has invaded almost all areas of life and the music industry is no exception. But, how are these online platforms changing popular...

July 28, 2023
Woman's bikini line Woman's bikini line

Beauty

The do’s and don’ts of intimate shaving: getting bikini ready

Want a hairless look? Stop here, we've got intimate shaving tips from dermatologists and product recommendations for your bikini summer.

July 27, 2023

Music

Hidden Gems: Discovering the Best Festivals You Might Not Have Heard Of

Looking for festivals to add to your bucket list? Here's five that might not have been top of your list - but definitely should...

July 20, 2023

Music

The Popularity of Producer Tags Explained

Producer tags flourish in the internet age – and they're here to stay.

July 20, 2023
Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid

Celebrity

Gigi Hadid Appears Radiant and Relaxed As She Dons Yellow String Bikini Following Recent Arrest

Despite a recent encounter with the law, Gigi Hadid, 28, appeared radiant and relaxed during her Caribbean getaway, sharing a flurry of sun-kissed photos

July 19, 2023
Charlamagne Tha God Charlamagne Tha God

Celebrity

Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Miranda Lambert for Shaming Fans: ‘Donkeys’ Controversy Unfolds

Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Miranda Lambert for Fan Shaming - 'Donkeys' Controversy Unfolds

July 19, 2023