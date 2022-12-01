Connect with us

Tom Sturridge Explains Why Playing ‘Dream’ in the Sandman Made Him Feel Confident

The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot
Image Credit: Netflix

If you’ve ever seen a Sandman comic, you instantly recognize the similarities between Sturridge and Morpheus, given the messy dark hair, the pale skin, and the gloomy look. The casting team indeed did a stellar job.

“From my point of view, it gives me confidence,” Sturridge said. “But beyond the looks of it, it is dangerous for us to take comfort in any physical connection between the images in a comic book and the actors. I think we know it’s less about the way you look and more about the soul that you bring into it.”

I was particularly impressed by the voice. The black speech bubbles from the comic certainly do justice.

The story of Sandman is such that it transcends space and time, and it deals with myths, legends, and histories. It’s highly conceptual stuff, which makes it hard to relate to. But Sturridge thinks that people can empathize with the Endless — the family of Destiny, Death, Dream, etc. — who are the story’s axis.

Despite possessing their immense powers, Endless members are like any other family. “What’s beautiful about the story of Sandman is the family he’s shown to be a part of, called the Endless. They tend to battle against each other in ways that every normal family does, which makes it easy and more relatable.”

All 11 episodes of The Sandman season 1 currently stream on Netflix. The show is also officially returning for a second season, and fans can’t wait to see the Endless gather for another family dinner.

