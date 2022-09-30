Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Release Update: Everything We Know So Far

Avatar photo

Published

The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Though The Witcher season 2 only came out in December of 2021, it feels like the wait has been far longer. The second season of Netflix’s monster-hunting fantasy hit series ended things with a massive cliffhanger, as the witcher Geralt of Rivia joined forces with his on-again-off-again sorceress lover Yennefer to save Princess Ciri from the clutches of the Deathless Mother.

Season 3 is supposed to be an adaptation of one of the most beloved of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books, The Time of Contempt. Fortunately, Netflix has just declared the release window for The Witcher season 3.

While The Witcher season 3 will not be released in October 2022, Netflix has declared during its annual Tudum event that it will arrive on the streaming platform in the summer of 2023.

Alongside the announcement about The Witcher season 3, Netflix also declared that the spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin will be out on December 25th.

The story will be set 1,200 years before the mothership show. Blood Origin will be telling us the story of the Conjunction of the Spheres when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves collided to create the Continent as we see now. It will tell how the first pitcher was created.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

James Dougherty: Who Was Marilyn Monroe’s First Husband?

James Dougherty went to Van Nuys High School and graduated in 1938, and Jane Russell was also a part of it. He used to...

58 seconds ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Starring Millie Bobby Brown Set for November Netflix Release

Millie Bobby Brown became famous for her charismatic character, Enola Holmes, in the first film. Since the announcement of a sequel ( which is...

1 min ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

‘Blonde’: Was Marilyn Monroe Really in a ‘Throuple’ with Cass Chaplin Jr. and Eddy G. Robinson Jr?

The wait has ended, and Blonde is finally streaming on Netflix. As expected, it is being discussed by everyone. Unsurprisingly, a rumored “throuple relationship”...

2 mins ago
Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Lower Decks plot, Star Trek: Lower Decks new season Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Lower Decks plot, Star Trek: Lower Decks new season

Entertainment

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Deep Space 9: “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Episode Review

While revisiting the popular destination at the edge of Federation Space, Deep Space 9, has the crew of the USS Cerritos breaking off for...

2 mins ago
jennifer lopez, atlas, atlas cast, atlas plot jennifer lopez, atlas, atlas cast, atlas plot

Entertainment

‘Atlas’ Starring Jennifer Lopez: What’s it About and When Will It Come Out?

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez has various projects releasing soon, including The Mother, a sci-fi thriller produced by herself and collaborating on a few Netflix...

2 mins ago
Floor is Lava season 3, Floor is Lava season 3 plot, Floor is Lava season 3 netflix, Netflix Floor is Lava season 3, Floor is Lava season 3 plot, Floor is Lava season 3 netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

What Time Is ‘Floor Lava Season 3’ Coming?

The third season of Floor is Lava debuts today, September 30th, on Netflix. The competition series has become huge and hotter since its initial...

5 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

When is ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately, Season 4 of Manifest will not be coming out in October, but we know it will be coming out sooner than you think....

23 hours ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

Enjoy ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’? Here Are More Amazing Evan Peters Movies and Shows

Evan Peters is still trending after the recent release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. The Actor did his work best as...

23 hours ago
Jack Ryan, Jack Ryan plot, Jack Ryan cast Jack Ryan, Jack Ryan plot, Jack Ryan cast

Entertainment

When is Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Coming Back?

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was a hit since it first dropped on Prime Video in August 2018. Fans have been waiting three years for...

23 hours ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe Actually Had Brown Curly Hair and Used to Dye it Blonde

Marilyn Monroe is a famous old American actress who everyone has heard of. Monroe’s life has always been in the limelight, but few people...

23 hours ago
The Empress, The Empress plot, The Empress Netflix The Empress, The Empress plot, The Empress Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Empress’ Plot: Is It Based on a True Story?

Netflix drops its new series, The Empress, a new regal series based on a Bavarian princess becoming an Austrian empress in the 1800s. Considering...

23 hours ago
The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Greatest Beer Run Ever plot, The Greatest Beer Run Ever cast The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Greatest Beer Run Ever plot, The Greatest Beer Run Ever cast

Entertainment

Is ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Starring Zac Efron on Netflix?

Actor Zac Efron is in a new movie set to be released on Friday. In the biographical war comedy-drama, he plays John “Chickie” Donohue,...

23 hours ago