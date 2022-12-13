Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’: Negan Returns to His Old Bad Habits

Avatar photo

Published

The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead cast, The Walking Dead plot, The Walking Dead updates
Image Credit: AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City is one of the many spinoffs that follow the conclusion of the main show. There is also a show following Daryl Dixon set in France and the long-awaited limited series featuring Rick Grimes and Michonne. The plot of Dead City is set a few years down the line and is set in New York City. But why the unlikely duo of Maggie and Negan travel there is unknown.

You will be wrong if you think that Negan had put his brutal, villainous days behind him. According to Morgan, after he spends time apart from the group, the spinoff will see the character return to his old ways.

“I think time apart probably will make it worse,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly. “Negan has an opportunity to kind of fall into some old habits, because it’s all a survival mechanism for him, especially if he’s not with the group. The group kind of tamed him in a lot of ways, and to fit in, he had to stop being who he was. And I think away from this group, he is likely to fall into some old traps and old behaviors.”

When Negan isn’t pushed to be a team player, he acts as an authoritarian leader who’ll do anything to stay in power.

“We know how Negan has survived,” Morgan explained. We have seen him in his advancement on how he’s survived and what he does to adapt, and he will always be adjustable in any situation.

For now such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Wednesday, Wednesday plot, Wednesday cast, Wednesday Netflix Wednesday, Wednesday plot, Wednesday cast, Wednesday Netflix

Entertainment

Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega and Wednesday Grab Surprise Nominations for Netflix, But None for Stranger Things

It’s nearly the end of 2022, and we’ve just received an early Christmas present as the nominations for the Critics Choice Awards has landed...

10 mins ago
Sister Wives Season 17, Sister Wives new season, Sister Wives Sister Wives Season 17, Sister Wives new season, Sister Wives

Entertainment

Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 15: Release Date & How To Watch

Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 15 release date is close. The series revolves around a polygamist family. But in the latest episodes, we see...

17 mins ago
Dark, Dark Netflix, Netflix, Dark review Dark, Dark Netflix, Netflix, Dark review

Entertainment

‘Dark’ Ending Explained: Are Jonas and Martha Alive at the End Of Dark?

Dark is a famous German science fiction thriller television series that made its debut on 1 December 2017, and the series concluded with three...

21 mins ago
George and Tammy Episode, George and Tammy, George and Tammy new episode George and Tammy Episode, George and Tammy, George and Tammy new episode

Entertainment

‘Georgetown and Tammy’ Episode 3: Release Date and How to Watch

George and Tammy Episode 3 will be released soon. The series talks about the iconic lives of country music artists George and Tammy, who...

1 hour ago
rick and Morty season 6 rick and Morty season 6

Entertainment

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Finale: Rock and Morty Save Christmas so They Can Ruin It

Rick‘s Christmas present to Morty leads to some world-ending outcomes, like usual. Things turn out even worse when the President comes knocking at the...

1 hour ago
The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2 The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2

Entertainment

‘The White Lotus’: Will There Be a Season 3 of the HBO Max Show?

The White Lotus is an HBO series that throws light on the lives of wealthy people taking time off at luxurious destinations. Season 2...

1 hour ago
George and Tammy Episode, George and Tammy, George and Tammy new episode George and Tammy Episode, George and Tammy, George and Tammy new episode

Entertainment

‘George and Tammy’ Schedule: When Do all the New Episodes Come Out?

This series is already airing on television. But fans are curious to know where they can watch all the latest episodes of George and...

1 hour ago
Ziwe season 2 episode 9, Ziwe season 2, Ziwe new season Ziwe season 2 episode 9, Ziwe season 2, Ziwe new season

Entertainment

‘Ziwe’ Season 2, Episode 12 Release Date and How to Watch

Ziwe Season 2 Episode 12 will be released soon. The series gives us a scoop on the celebrities’ minds through compelling conversations regarding the...

1 hour ago
The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2 The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2

Entertainment

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Did Harper and Cameron or Ethan and Daphne Have S*x? (Spoilers)

The White Lotus season 2 has officially ended. The episode was longer than usual tonight with “Arrivederci,” and it did not disappoint. But Viewers...

2 hours ago
Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation Season 2 Episode 4, Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation Season 2, Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation Season 2 Episode 4, Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation Season 2, Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation

Entertainment

‘Kranitz Money Back In Case Of Separation’ Season 2, Episode 4 Release Date

Kranitz Money Back in Case of Separation is a comedy television series that Jan Georg Schütte directs. The show is a six-part improv series...

2 hours ago
The Chosen Season 3 Episode 2, The Chosen Season 3, The Chosen new season, The Chosen The Chosen Season 3 Episode 2, The Chosen Season 3, The Chosen new season, The Chosen

Entertainment

‘The Chosen’ Season 3, Episode 2 Release Date and How to Watch

The Chosen is an American religious, historical drama television series that is said to be the first multi-season series about the life and ministry...

2 hours ago
Love Flops Episode 10, Love Flops, Love Flops new episode Love Flops Episode 10, Love Flops, Love Flops new episode

Entertainment

‘Love Flops’ Episode 10 Release Date & Preview

Love Flops a Japanese anime television series that made its debut on June 24, 2022. The show revolves around Asahi Kashiwagi, who finds himself...

2 hours ago