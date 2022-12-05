Connect with us

‘The Swimmers’ on Netflix: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Official Trailer, and More

Image Credit: Netflix

The Swimmers was released on November 23 on Netflix. This movie tells the inspiring true story of sister Sara Yusra Mardini who fled war-torn Syria for Europe in hopes of achieving Yusra’s dreams of competing in the Olympics.

Sally El Hosaini directed the movie. The movie is a biographical drama that depicts the difficulties that foreign refugees experience and the passion and determination of a young athlete’s ambition to succeed against all odds.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

“Two Syrian sisters flee their war-torn home in Damascus, swim for hours in choppy Mediterranean seas to reach Greece as asylum seekers before going on to compete at the Rio Olympic Games.”

The movie, set across Brazil, Serbia, Syria, Germany, Turkey, Greece, and Hungary, stars real-life sisters Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa as the Mardini sisters.

The Cast of The Swimmers

The Swimmers’ main cast comprises Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Other actors to star in the movie include:

James Krishna Floyd (My Brother the Devil, The Good Karma Hospital)
Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Paradise Now)
Ahmed Malek (The Furnace, Clash)
Nahel Tzegai (Sliced, The Miracle Workers)

Trailer of The Swimmers

