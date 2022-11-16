Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Santa Clauses’: Where to Watch, Cast, Official Trailer, Plot and More

Avatar photo

Published

The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney
Image Credit: Disney +

The Santa Clauses is a new Christmas comedy miniseries that promises to include just as much family and heart fun as the original movies, with many cast members returning, including Allen, David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf, Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus, and more.

The new show follows Scott Calvin as he nears his 65th birthday and realizes that he can’t stay Santa Claus forever. It’s time to find the perfect replacement for him and get retired. But with kids, a big family, and countless elves to please.

Is The Santa Clauses on Netflix?

Since The Santa Clauses is the latest addition to a popular franchise, is there a chance we will stream The Santa Clauses on Netflix? Unfortunately, that’s unlikely to happen because it is a Disney television show, and They both are not on the best of terms these days.

The two companies have reportedly severed ties, and I don’t see that changing. Netflix used to get Disney content, such as MCU films and even some of the newer Star Wars movies, is no longer the case.

If you want to watch The Santa Clauses, you must get a Disney+ subscription. The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, followed by one new episode airing weekly on Wednesdays through Dec. 14.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1899’s Miguel Bernardeau Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

1899 is the next Netflix show you need to watch. It’s a mystery-horror series created by Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese....

19 mins ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

1899’s Andreas Pietschmann Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

A mystery-horror series named 1899 will be added to Netflix on November 17th. This is a show that subscribers should add to their watchlist....

56 mins ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

1899’s Fflyn Edwards Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

1899 is Netflix’s upcoming mystery-horror series. It’s based on a group of European immigrants traveling from Europe to America by steamship to look for...

1 hour ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1899’s Isabella Wei Age, Bio, Instagram, Height, and Roles

1899 is the latest Netflix show on the streamer on November 17th. The plot is intriguing, and the show consists of a talented well-ensemble...

1 hour ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

1899’s Clara Rosager Age, Bio, Instagram, Role, and More

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s Netflix series titled 1899 will come to Netflix on November 17th. Fans of the sci-fi series Dark must...

1 hour ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

Everything We Know About ‘1899’ Star Mathilde Ollivier: Bio, Instagram, Roles, and More

1899 will join Netflix on November 17th. Mathilde Ollivier is one of the cast members, and today we’ll be taking a deep dive into...

2 hours ago
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast

Entertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Highest-Grossing November Release of All Time

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever completely dominated at the box office this weekend. In a year fraught with strategies about whether audiences would return to...

3 hours ago
Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Andor plot, Star Wars: Andor cast Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Andor plot, Star Wars: Andor cast

Entertainment

‘Star Wars: Andor’ Director Teases Possible Andy Serkis Return

This Disney+ spinoff is killing it. Andor is going deeper and saying more than any Star Wars show ever did, and it’s getting better...

3 hours ago
Back in Action, Back in Action cast, Back in Action plot, Back in Action release updates Back in Action, Back in Action cast, Back in Action plot, Back in Action release updates

Entertainment

‘Back in Action’ on Netflix: Everything We Know About Cameron Diaz’s First Movie in Ten Years

Cameron Diaz is making a hotly anticipated comeback on screen after ten years. This Netflix Original movie will be an action-comedy. Seth Gordon, the...

3 hours ago
The Good Nurse (2022). Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen. The Good Nurse (2022). Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen.

Entertainment

Eddie Redmayne’s Disturbing New Role in ‘The Good Nurse’ Sparks Oscar Buzz

No wonder people are skeptical of medical professionals.

5 hours ago
Tulsa King, Tulsa King plot, Tulsa King cast, Tulsa King sunopsis Tulsa King, Tulsa King plot, Tulsa King cast, Tulsa King sunopsis

Entertainment

Is the ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone on Netflix?

Sylvester Stallone proved to be a significant player in Hollywood for many years, and now he has finally thought of taking his talents to...

1 day ago
Christmas With You, Christmas With You plot, Christmas With You cast, Christmas With You Netflix Christmas With You, Christmas With You plot, Christmas With You cast, Christmas With You Netflix

Entertainment

What is ‘Christmas With You’ on Netflix About?

Now that October is over, it’s time to get excited about Christmas! Netflix is releasing a slate of holiday movies to kick off the...

1 day ago