‘The Santa Clauses’: Disney Provides Answers to What Happened After Santa Fell Off Roof, and Why Elves Weren’t Fazed

Disney+ new series, The Santa Clauses, is set a few years after the third installment of the popular holiday film trilogy.

The Santa Clauses aims to expand the mythology of the films

Tim Allen said that he was fascinated by the script for the series because it answered one of his most longing questions: What happened to the Santa that fell off his roof, and why the elves at the North Pole were so unfazed by it?

Jason Winer, the Executive producer and director of The Santa Clauses, spoke at D23 Expo about how this series builds upon that unique mythology in the films. In The Santa Clause movie, the story “gently introduces the idea that Santa isn’t necessarily a person, but a mantle that might get passed on.” This series uncovers more about how Santas are replaced and how they became a focus of the show.

According to Winer, it was Allen who introduced him to other world-building elements that are specific to The Santa Clause universe as well: “[Tim] would casually mention certain things that I didn’t catch in the movies… like how the North Pole is under a dome of ice.”

The EP said that The Santa Clauses knowingly looked to these big mythological turns made in the films when developing this series. So, that’s what adds magic to the series. “If we’re true to [the mythology] and we build on it, and use modern technology to make it look even cooler, then we really got it.”

