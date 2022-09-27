Connect with us

‘The Mother’ Release Update, Cast, Synopsis, And Official Teaser

Published

The Mother, The Mother cast, The Mother plot, The Mother Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The Mother is an action film directed by Niki Caro and based on a screenplay co-written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig.

Caro is well known for her work on the 2020 live-action movie Mulan.
Berloff is recognized for co-writing the biographical drama Straight Outta Compton.

Green has been the showrunner of HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Craig was the co-writer of the 2022 superhero film The Batman.

Vertigo Entertainment and Nuyorican Productions produced the film.

There is no information regarding the official release date of The Mother. However, the movie is confirmed to be released in May 2023.

We still do not have the character names of each cast member.

But here is the complete main cast list:-

Jennifer Lopez as the protagonist
Joseph Fiennes
Omari Hardwick
Gael García Bernal
Paul Raci
Lucy Paez
Jesse Garcia
Yvonne Senat Jones

Synopsis

The action film revolves around a deadly female assassin (Jennifer Lopez) who’s been escaping for years but is compelled to come out of hiding to protect the daughter she left behind from dangerous assailants.

During the TUDUM event, the streamer released a thrilling official teaser.

We will update you with the latest news regarding The Mother as soon as it comes out.

Written By
