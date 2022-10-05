‘The Midnight Club’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating of Netflix’s New Horror?

The upcoming Netflix release, The Midnight Club, will not fail to transport you into a new world of paranormal horror. We wanted to ensure that you were aware of the age rating and parent’s guide before starting your binge session.

Midnight Club is a series adapted from the novel and various other works by Christopher Pike that tells the story of terminally ill patients who reside at a hospice. Every night, the group gathers at midnight to share scary stories. One night, they make a pact that the first person to pass away from their disease will be responsible for giving the group a sign from beyond the grave of proof that there’s life after death. Then, one of them dies, and bizarre events begin.

The cast comprises Igby Rigney, Iman Benson, Heather Langenkamp, Adia, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, William Chris Sumpter, Annarah Shephard, and others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There are ten episodes in the first season, so there’s plenty to watch and enjoy. Now, here’s the parent’s guide and age rating.

The Midnight Club parents guide and age rating

The mystery-horror series is rated TV-MA. It was given this age rating for self-harm, strong language, suicide, and violence. There will also be substance use, alcohol consumption, blood, and many disturbing scenes that parents would deem unsuitable for younger kids to watch