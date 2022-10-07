Connect with us

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast, Release Updates, And More

Image Credit: Netflix

A new legal drama on Netflix shares story elements with a hit movie and book series, but does the show have more seasons? Here’s what we know about “The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who gets back on his feet after some personal setbacks. As he returns to high-profile cases, he takes up the case of a tech billionaire who was murdered.

Haller has many supporting characters who make this show interesting to watch. Neve Campbell and Becki Newton are Haller’s ex-wives, but many others work at Haller’s law firm.

But will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 happen on Netflix? Here’s what we know about the release updates, cast, books, and much more!

How many seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are there?

If you want more The Lincoln Lawyer content, check out the Lincoln Lawyer book series by Michael Connelly or the 2011 film with Matthew McConaughey reprising his role as Mickey Haller.

Will there be a The Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

Netflix announced an extension for “The Lincoln Lawyer” on June 14. Until now, Netflix usually announced renewal decisions within the month of their viewers’ release, but lately, they have been extending the time up to three months or more. Thank God we only had to wait one month.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release updates

A second season could arrive as soon as late summer 2023, though, with a production wrap date tentatively set for March 2023, it’s more likely that a fall 2023 release will be in the cards.

