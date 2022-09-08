‘The Imperfects’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s New Sci-Fi?

The science fiction series named The Imperfects will arrive on Netflix on September 8th. But is this series appropriate for kids?

The Imperfects is a Netflix original series directed by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen. Dennis and Shelly have previously created The Order. Heaton and Eriksen, along with Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev for Nomadic Pictures, are the executive producers.

The cast includes:

Italia Ricci,

Morgan Taylor Campbell,

Rhianna Jagpal,

Iñaki Godoy, and

Rhys Nicholson,

Celina Martin, and

Kyra Zagorsky.

The sci-fi series has been rated as TV-MA. This implies that it may not be suitable for ages 17 and under. This age rating is due to profanity, blood, graphic violence, and suicide. The use of various weapons and frightening monstrous creatures can also be seen. To sum up, it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. This show is not recommended for the young audience, and the parents are hereby cautioned.

The trailer seemed pretty impressive, and it can be assumed that this show will have viewers on a thrill ride from start to finish. This series consists of 10 episodes in the first season. So there will be a lot to watch and enjoy.

