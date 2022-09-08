Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Imperfects’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s New Sci-Fi?

Published

The Imperfects, The Imperfects release Date, The Imperfects cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The science fiction series named The Imperfects will arrive on Netflix on September 8th. But is this series appropriate for kids?

The Imperfects is a Netflix original series directed by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen. Dennis and Shelly have previously created The Order. Heaton and Eriksen, along with Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev for Nomadic Pictures, are the executive producers.

The cast includes:

Italia Ricci,
Morgan Taylor Campbell,
Rhianna Jagpal,
Iñaki Godoy, and
Rhys Nicholson,
Celina Martin, and
Kyra Zagorsky.

The sci-fi series has been rated as TV-MA. This implies that it may not be suitable for ages 17 and under. This age rating is due to profanity, blood, graphic violence, and suicide. The use of various weapons and frightening monstrous creatures can also be seen. To sum up, it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. This show is not recommended for the young audience, and the parents are hereby cautioned.

The trailer seemed pretty impressive, and it can be assumed that this show will have viewers on a thrill ride from start to finish. This series consists of 10 episodes in the first season. So there will be a lot to watch and enjoy.

We will provide the latest updates regarding this series on our website as soon as it’s available.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot

Entertainment

‘End of the Road’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s New Thriller?

In the Netflix thriller End of the Road, Queen Latifah stars as a recently widowed mother trying to take her kids cross-country to start...

3 mins ago
End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast

Entertainment

‘End of the Road’: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

End of the Road is the latest Netflix thriller film coming our way this week and End of the Road is releasing on September...

6 mins ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast

Entertainment

‘Tell Me Lies’ Age Rating: Is the Show OK For Kids to Watch?

The series Tell Me Lies premiered on Wednesday, September 7, on Hulu. The ten-episode series is based on the rough and toxic romance between...

9 mins ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is Coming This Halloween

Netflix is helping to bring back a true crime classic this October, with Unsolved Mysteries. After an absence of two years, Unsolved Mysteries volume...

11 mins ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

There are so many thriller films slated to come to Netflix this year, and the Good Nurse is a thriller film everyone should be...

16 mins ago
Last Light, Last Light cast, Last Light plot Last Light, Last Light cast, Last Light plot

Entertainment

Can I Binge Watch ‘Last Light’ Starring Matthew Fox on Peacock?

Matthew Fox will be making his hotly anticipated comeback to TV in Last Light. It’s been a long time since Matthew Fox was last...

21 mins ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot

Entertainment

‘Tell Me Lies’ Full Episode Release Schedule, Trailer, and Plot

Hulu has released a new drama called Tell Me Lies. You may have some unanswered questions about the show – here’s all the information...

31 mins ago
Parasyte: The Grey, Parasyte: The Grey release updates Parasyte: The Grey, Parasyte: The Grey release updates

Entertainment

‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Release Update, Cast, Synopsis, and More

The famous manga series, Parasyte is getting another live-action adaptation. It is being adapted into a Korean series called Parasyte: The Grey, and will...

36 mins ago

Health & Wellbeing

How Stress Affects Our Body? Spoiler: Terribly

Today we want to tell you about its impact on all aspects of our health, so that you understand how crucial it is not...

2 hours ago
Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai

Entertainment

When is ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Arriving on Netflix?

Cobra Kai Season 5 will be available on Netflix by the week’s end. What time can we start streaming the episodes, and what should...

19 hours ago
Top Gun: Maverick labour day collection, Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick labour day collection, Top Gun: Maverick

Entertainment

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes Black Panther to Become 5th Highest-Grossing Film in the US of All Time

“Top Gun: Maverick” became the 5th top-grossing movie at the domestic box office. It has earned $701.23 million, passing “Black Panther” at $700.4 million....

21 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber tour Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber tour

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Suspends His World Tour to Focus on His Health

Justin Bieber recently announced he has to take another break from his tour. He released this statement following a health crisis earlier in the...

1 day ago