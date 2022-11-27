‘The Human Crazy University’ Episode 9 Release Date, Updates, And More

The Human Crazy University Episode 9 is about to be released next week. A Japanese manga series, The Human Crazy University (Hyman Bagu Daigaku), authorized by K Contents, has been voiced with dialogue and serialized online through YouTube since March 2019. DLE declared they would adapt an anime to a TV series on 1 May 2022.

Naotoshi Nakajima is not just the director but also the author, character designer, sound director, and music composer for the series. His killing of his fiancée has caused him to commit a capital crime. Also, he is an “Undeadman” who has encountered numerous harrowing circumstances throughout his life.

Thus, Satake Hirofumi has lured the attention of Human Crazy University. A study center at Human Crazy University analyses miraculous events and those who participate in them. During their investigation, Satake informs them about his eternal but horrible life. The truth will ultimately reveal a much bigger plot on why he killed his future bride.

The release date of The Human Crazy University episode 9 is Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 10:00 pm (JST).

30 November 2022, Wednesday, at 7:00 am Central Time (US & Canada),

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (US & Canada), and

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 6:30 pm in New Delhi (IST).

