The Grinch (200) Cast: Who Played Cindy Lou?

The story of the Grinch is one of the most famous Christmas tales to date. It started as a book created by Dr. Seuss and then developed into a TV special, a live-action movie, and a 3D animated film. Although the Grinch is the central character, viewers love to see Cindy Lou.

Who played Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch?

June Foray voiced Cindy Lou in the TV special, and in the 2018 animated movie, the character is voiced by Cameron Seely. However, the most popular Cindy Lou portrayal is in the 2000 live-action take.

Taylor Momsen brought Cindy Lou to life in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Momsen was eight years old when she landed her breakout role. The actress is well known for her roles in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Hansel & Gretel, Underdog, and Spy School. Fans also know her as Jennifer “Jenny” Humphrey from Gossip Girl.

She is also a musician and has four albums to her name. The latest one is “Death by Rock and Roll,” released in 2021.

Where do we stream all of The Grinch movies?

The original TV special is available on Peacock, TBS, and TNT. The 2018 animated feature is streaming on fuboTV and can be rented on VOD, where you regularly watch movies. Also, the 2000 live-action film is streaming on HBO Max.

