‘The Girls on the Bus’: Who’s in HBO Max’s New Political Drama?

A new political drama, The Girls on the Bus, has arrived on HBO Max. A release date has not yet been announced. However, the cast list has…

The comedic, character-driven drama will follow four female journalists who follow every move of flawed presidential candidates. Later on, the story discovers friendship, love, and scandal.

The series is written by Amy Cozick and executive produced by Julie Plec. Showrunner Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are joining them with executive production duties. According to Deadline reports, real-life senior political correspondent Abby Phillip is involved in the show as a consultant

The list of cast members and their roles is given below:

Melissa Benoist as Sadie McCarthy

Natasha Behnam as Lola

Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn

Scott Foley as a mayor from Kansas

Brandon Scott is the political flack in the game

Griffin Dunne as Bruce Turner. He is Sadie’s editor and mentor

Leslie Fray as Nellie Carmichael. She is a junior correspondent at Liberty National News

Kyle Vincent Terry as Eric Jordan. He is Kimberlyn’s adoring and supportive boyfriend.

Becky Ann Baker as Norah. She is Sadie’s defensive mother

Richard Bekins is an old experienced statesman and politician who is trying to become president since Sadie was a child.

Tala Ashe as a presidential candidate.

PJ Sosco as Hunter S. Thompson, an acclaimed gonzo journalist.

For further information about the series, please stay tuned with us.