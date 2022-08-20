Connect with us

The Gentlemen: Cast, Plot, And More

The Gentlemen
Image Credit: Netflix

Guy Ritchie is on his way to producing a series adaptation of his 2019 film -The Gentlemen. The movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and more.

According to Deadline, Ritchie will be directing the series’ first two episodes. He will work on the series under his production company Toff Guy Films. Guy Ritchie is also responsible for co-writing the first episode with Matthew Read (Curfew, Peaky Blinders). Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson have executive produced The Gentlemen, Marn Davies and Bill Block.

The Gentlemen movie involves an American ex-pat Mickey Pearson played by Matthew McConaughey. He established a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. After the word got out that he was looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggered plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail to snatch his domain from him.

The cast of the original movie included.

Matthew McConaughey,
Colin Farrell,
Charlie Hunnam,
Henry Golding,
Jeremy Strong,
Michelle Dockery, and
Hugh Grant.

All these famous faces will return, but some new faces might also be included.

The number of episodes The Gentlemen series will have is still not revealed, and no dates for releasing The Gentlemen have been announced either.

However, keeping its development stage in mind, the viewers can probably expect a late 2023 release date.

