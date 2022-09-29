Connect with us

‘The Empress’ Plot: Is It Based on a True Story?

Published

The Empress, The Empress plot, The Empress Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix drops its new series, The Empress, a new regal series based on a Bavarian princess becoming an Austrian empress in the 1800s.

Considering the trailer and the early images released for the series, no efforts were left to create this decadent, lavish period drama. The production design looks lovely, and the costumes are just as magnificent as one would expect from such a film.

Empress Elizabeth made her journey to the throne, but it was not easy. Once an outsider, Sisi is thrust into the midst of the Viennese Court. The Empress will chart Sisi’s journey from outsider to the right hand of Austria’s Emperor, Franz Joseph.

Is it based on a true story?

Yes, The Empress is based on the true story of Franz Joseph I of Austria and Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The show can be expected to stay true to its history, but also some changes can be made for dramatic purposes.

The series is a German-language show, so it might need subtitles.


The official synopsis from Netflix:

“When rebellious Elisabeth (“Sisi”) meets Franz, Emperor of Austria, the young couple’s extraordinary love completely jumbles the dynasty’s power structure. After the wedding, the young Empress not only has to find herself in a world that is strange to her but also has to assert herself against Sophie, her mother-in-law, who before had been the most powerful woman in court. Furthermore, Franz’s unpredictable brother Maxi, who, as the second born, has always stood in the shadow of his powerful brother, turns Sisi’s emotional world upside down. While enemy troops are forming up at the borders of the Habsburg empire, a new revolution lies in the air in Vienna. Elisabeth has to find out who she can trust and what it costs to become the Empress and figure of hope for an entire nation. The Empress premieres worldwide on September 29, only on Netflix. Stay tuned to Netflix Life for updates and news about the series.”

