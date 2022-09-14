The CW’s ‘Family Law’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

The series Family Law starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber as a father-daughter duo is a part of the network’s acquisition roster.

Staite stars as Abigail Bianchi. Bianchi is a recovering alcoholic who hit rock bottom. Now, to regain her family and get her career in order, Abigail is determined to do whatever it takes. However, she didn’t expect that a stipulation of her probation would be going to work at her father’s law firm.

Abigail didn’t have contact with Harry for years, and now they have to practice law together. Her new position also meant working with the two siblings that she had ever met, Lucy and Daniel Svensson.

The cast of this series and their roles are given below:-

Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi

Victor Garber as Harry Svensson

Zach Smadu as Daniel Svensson

Genelle Williams as Lucy Svensson

Bobbi Charlton as Jerri Rifkin

Brett Kelly as Cecil Patterson

Lauren Holly as Joanne Kowalski

Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi

Eden Summer Gilmore as Sofia Bianchi

Brenden Sunderland as Nico Bianchi

Family Law will make its CW debut on Sunday, October 2nd at 8 p.m. ET before the Coroner season 4 premiere on the network. The show will be streamable on cwtv.com and the CW App the next day.

For more updates, keep an eye on our website.