Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The CW’s ‘Family Law’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

Published

Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot
Image Credit: CW

The series Family Law starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber as a father-daughter duo is a part of the network’s acquisition roster.

Staite stars as Abigail Bianchi. Bianchi is a recovering alcoholic who hit rock bottom. Now, to regain her family and get her career in order, Abigail is determined to do whatever it takes. However, she didn’t expect that a stipulation of her probation would be going to work at her father’s law firm.

Abigail didn’t have contact with Harry for years, and now they have to practice law together. Her new position also meant working with the two siblings that she had ever met, Lucy and Daniel Svensson.

The cast of this series and their roles are given below:-

Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi
Victor Garber as Harry Svensson
Zach Smadu as Daniel Svensson
Genelle Williams as Lucy Svensson
Bobbi Charlton as Jerri Rifkin
Brett Kelly as Cecil Patterson
Lauren Holly as Joanne Kowalski
Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi
Eden Summer Gilmore as Sofia Bianchi
Brenden Sunderland as Nico Bianchi

Family Law will make its CW debut on Sunday, October 2nd at 8 p.m. ET before the Coroner season 4 premiere on the network. The show will be streamable on cwtv.com and the CW App the next day.

For more updates, keep an eye on our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Maia Reficco’s Bio, Instagram, Other Roles, And More

Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plays the popular high school teen Montana in this upcoming teen comedy film Do Revenge. The...

50 seconds ago
ELIO, ELIO release date, ELIO plot ELIO, ELIO release date, ELIO plot

Entertainment

Pixar Announce New Sci-Fi Movie ‘Elio’ For 2024

Pixar has declared their upcoming galaxy-filled project—ELIO. There is not much information available regarding this upcoming release. But based on the impressive cast list...

1 min ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

When is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

When will the episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 be release on Netflix? The wait is almost over. Fans have waited for...

1 min ago
End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot

Entertainment

Will ‘End of the Road’ Get a Sequel?

Netflix mainly releases sequels to action movies like Extraction or Red Notice. Both of these titles were successful with audiences, even if not so...

3 mins ago
Vanessa Villela wedding, Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardey, Nick Vanessa Villela wedding, Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardey, Nick

Entertainment

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy in San Diego

On September 3, at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. “Selling Sunset” star Vanessa Villela wed Nick Hardy in a “magical and...

8 mins ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Where is Lori Vallow’s Son Colby Ryan Now?

Netflix’s newest docuseries is a three-episode true crime series. Sins of Our Mother tells the story of Lori Vallow and the disappearance of her...

9 mins ago

Business

How to Conduct Healthy Layoffs

How to mitigate the sting of the layoff process and help them feel fairer overall.

6 hours ago

Lifestyle

How to Get That Job You Want

Do research the company you're applying to and the tasks you'll be performing.

6 hours ago

College

How to Reach Your Potential in College

Are you looking for ways to reach your potential and become more productive in studying? Here are the top tips to help you build...

6 hours ago

Entertainment

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Full Cast List Revealed

A new season of Dancing with the Stars has finally hit our screens. Season 31 of the dance competition series will be released on...

7 hours ago
Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Entertainment

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ New and Returning Cast, Disney+ Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And More

We are just weeks away from the release of Hocus Pocus 2, which will bring delight once again to people of all ages after...

7 hours ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

‘Sins of Our Mother’ ending explained: Where is Lari Vallow and her kids now?

Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother, has been getting a lot of attention due to the headline-grabbing nature of the case...

7 hours ago