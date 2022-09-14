The CW’s ‘Family Law’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

The series Family Law starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber as a father-daughter duo is a part of the network’s acquisition roster.
Staite stars as Abigail Bianchi. Bianchi is a recovering alcoholic who hit rock bottom. Now, to regain her family and get her career in order, Abigail is determined to do whatever it takes. However, she didn’t expect that a stipulation of her probation would be going to work at her father’s law firm.
Abigail didn’t have contact with Harry for years, and now they have to practice law together. Her new position also meant working with the two siblings that she had ever met, Lucy and Daniel Svensson.
The cast of this series and their roles are given below:-
Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi
Victor Garber as Harry Svensson
Zach Smadu as Daniel Svensson
Genelle Williams as Lucy Svensson
Bobbi Charlton as Jerri Rifkin
Brett Kelly as Cecil Patterson
Lauren Holly as Joanne Kowalski
Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi
Eden Summer Gilmore as Sofia Bianchi
Brenden Sunderland as Nico Bianchi
Family Law will make its CW debut on Sunday, October 2nd at 8 p.m. ET before the Coroner season 4 premiere on the network. The show will be streamable on cwtv.com and the CW App the next day.
