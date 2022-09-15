‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Netflix just released the first look at an upcoming family comedy starring Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans.

The father and the daughter will be a pair who need to save their town after a curse makes all Halloween decorations come to life.

Jeff Wadlow will be directing the project. He has worked on “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “Kick-ass 2.” Todd Berger and Robert Rugan wrote the screenplay. John R. Morey is contributing a story while Nathan Reimann and Rick Alvarez are acting as producers.

Release Date of The Curse of Bridge Hollow

This film will be released in October and is a scary yet enticing way to get into the holiday spirit. It will first be available on Friday, October 14th at midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET. on Netflix.

The Cast of The Curse of Bridge

The film has been cast with Stranger Things star, Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, who will be playing a father-daughter duo.

Here is the entire cast list:

Marlon Wayans as Howard

Priah Ferguson as Sydney

Kelly Rowland as Emily

Rob Riggle

John Michael Higgins

Nia Vardalos

Lauren Lapkus as Mayor Tammy

Holly J. Barrett as Jamie

Myles Vincent Perez as Mario

Abi Monterey as Ramona

Helen Slayton-Hughes

Trailer of The Curse of Bridge Hollow