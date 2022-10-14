Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Cast: Who Plays Who in Netflix’s Halloween Movie?

Avatar photo

Published

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow
Image Credit: Netflix

You can now imagine your Halloween decorations coming to life on the big screen – with just one click. The Curse of Bridge Hollow isn’t just a horror story but also an adventure. This family-friendly movie will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday.

Howard and his teenage daughter Sydney team up to take down the mischievous spirit responsible for animating the decorations and turning them on the townspeople.

But the cast of this film features a string of hilarious comedic actors you’ll recognize from other movies and television shows. We break down who is starring in the film below!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast

Priah Ferguson is the lead female in this movie, playing teenage Sydney. She is best known for her role on Netflix’s Stranger Things and voices Bailey on the Disney animated series Hamster & Gretel.

Comedian Marlon Wayans is the movie’s male lead, playing Howard Ferguson. He has been in many popular comedies, including the Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks, and A Haunted House 1 and 2.

Here is the cast list for The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Priah Ferguson as Sydney
Abi Monterey as Ramona
Marlon Wayans as Howard
Kelly Rowland as Emily
Lauren Lapkus as Mayor Tammy
Rob Riggle
Nia Vardalos
John Michael Higgins as Principal Floyd
Holly J. Barrett as Jamie
Myles Vincent Perez as Mario

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Real-Life Story: Was the Stalker Ever Caught?

Netflix’s newest suspenseful thriller might not be a scripted series, but the disturbing true crime story behind it is. The Watcher went live on...

5 mins ago
Quantum Leap, Quantum Leap cast, Quantum Leap plot Quantum Leap, Quantum Leap cast, Quantum Leap plot

Entertainment

NBC Announce Plans to Extend ‘Quantum Leap Revival’ by 6 Episodes

NBC has announced plans to release more episodes of the Quantum Leap revival. What does this mean for the show? Will there be a...

8 mins ago
Reboot, Reboot release updates, Reboot cast, Reboot plot Reboot, Reboot release updates, Reboot cast, Reboot plot

Entertainment

‘Reboot’ on Hulu Finale: When to Watch the Last Episode of the Comedy?

You know this show will be great, with Steven Levitan signing up to run a new comedy series. The Hulu reboot debuted on Sept....

11 mins ago

Lifestyle

An Essential Guide to Buying Your First Skateboard

You’re probably excited to start skating, so let’s discuss choosing your first board.

2 hours ago

Business

9 Best Survey Apps to Make Money NOW

The best survey apps will give you plenty of opportunities to earn money. You can get paid for taking surveys and participating in other...

2 hours ago

Entertainment

What You Should Know Before Watching Black Adam

What are some key things that you should know about Black Adam before you go see it on the big screen? 

2 hours ago
Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep, Doctor Sleep cast, Doctor Sleep plot, Mike Flanagan horror movies Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep, Doctor Sleep cast, Doctor Sleep plot, Mike Flanagan horror movies

Entertainment

Is Mike Flanagan’s Haunting Series on Netflix?

Mike Flanagan is a director, writer, and editor who specializes in the horror genre. Some of his most successful films include Absentia, Oculus, and...

19 hours ago
outlander season 7, outlander, Outlander season 7 plot, Outlander season 7 cast outlander season 7, outlander, Outlander season 7 plot, Outlander season 7 cast

Entertainment

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Full Cast List: Who’s in the new Season?

With the release of Outlander season seven just a few months away, many fans still wonder what will happen. The cast and crew are...

19 hours ago
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor, Doctor Who, Doctor Who plot, Doctor Who release updates Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor, Doctor Who, Doctor Who plot, Doctor Who release updates

Entertainment

‘Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor’: When Will Jodie Wittaker’s Final Episode Air?

With the release of Commander Chris’s last episode of Doctor Who, it is uncertain when the show will return either on television or streaming....

19 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2 Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2

Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Tonight’s Online Stream

Don’t miss a beat with the compelling new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2. It airs tonight! It was really interesting to...

19 hours ago
Station 19 Season 6, Station 19 new season, Station 19 Season 6 plot, Station 19 Season 6 cast Station 19 Season 6, Station 19 new season, Station 19 Season 6 plot, Station 19 Season 6 cast

Entertainment

‘Station 19’ Season 6, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know

In the second episode of Season 6, Station 19 takes on a new case that sees one of their own breaking the rules: Maya....

19 hours ago
Hannibal movies or shows, Hannibal, Hannibal movies, Hannibal shows Hannibal movies or shows, Hannibal, Hannibal movies, Hannibal shows

Entertainment

Where to Watch All the ‘Hannibal’ Movies and Shows Online

There are lots of people who are looking for spooky movies and TV shows in the coming weeks. Each time a new Hannibal adaptation...

19 hours ago