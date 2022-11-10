‘The Crown’ Season 5: What is the New Season About?

The Crown season 5 is supposed to journey Queen Elizabeth II’s continued reign as the Queen of Britain between 1991 and 1997.

During this period, the Queen encountered several trials and tribulations involving international tensions, powerful men aiming for even more power from the monarchy, and the demise of one of Britain’s greatest allies. However, all these problems faded compared to the tumultuous events in her home as Princess Diana and Prince Charles decided to end their marriage after years of relentless conflict.

The Royal Family will confront its most significant challenge with the new decade, as the public openly challenges their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) reaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on an empire that has comprised nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television, and the dusk of the British Empire. Also, new challenges are on their way. The fall of the Soviet Union and the shift of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order illustrating both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, the difficulty is brewing closer to home.

This season will not be covering Princess Diana’s shocking death. Instead, season 5 will depict the complicated problems leading up to how the late Princess would soon suffer such a terrible fate. Especially how the paparazzi’s never-ending misbehaviour provided to the tragic car accident that will be discussed in the sixth season.

“Season 6 will not depict the crash, contrary to some reports,” the streaming service confirmed. “It will be scenes covering the lead up to, and [the] aftermath.”

