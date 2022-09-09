The Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies and Where to Watch Them

Jennifer Lawrence is such an iconic actress who managed to obtain an Academy Award only a couple of years into her successful movie star career. She is well known for her projects that often display her talented range as an actress; Lawrence is easily one of the top actresses in the world.

To look back at the first movie role that Jennifer Lawrence received as a budding actress, we must see the 2008 film, The Garden Party.

Although Lawrence’s role in The Garden Party was small, starring in this film is what set her up for a lifetime of unique roles and successful films.

Here are some of the best films starring Jennifer Lawrence:

The Poker House (2008) as Agnes is available on Apple TV+/Amazon Prime Video.

Winter’s Bone (2010) as Ree is available on Peacock/Apple TV+.

Like Crazy (2011) as Sam available on Hulu /YouTube Movies

X-Men (2011-2019) as Mystique is available on Disney+/YouTube Movies.

The Hunger Games (2012-2015) as Katniss Everdeen is available on Amazon Prime Video/Vudu.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) as Tiffany available on Apple TV+/YouTube Movies

American Hustle (2013) as Rosalyn Rosenfeld available on Starz/Sling TV

Passengers (2016) as Aurora Lane available on Amazon Prime Video/YouTube Movies

Mother! (2017) as Mother unmarried on Amazon Prime Video/Showtime

Don’t Look Up (2021) as Kate Dibiasky is available on Netflix

