‘Tell Me Lies’: Hulu Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Episode Titles, and More

The series Tell Me Lies is about to be released soon.

Tell Me Lies is supposed to premiere on Wednesday, September 7th, on Hulu. As per Hulu, the first three episodes will be streaming on the premiere day. It will be followed by one new episode weekly until the finale on October 26th. The series will contain a total of 10 episodes-

The titles of those episodes are given below:-



Episode 1 – “Lightning Strikes”

Episode 2 – “Hot-Blooded”

Episode 3 – “We Don’t Touch, We Collide”

Episode 4 – Take Off Your Pants and Jacket”

Episode 5 – “Merry F*cking Christmas”

The cast member will include:-

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree. Bree has been one of Lucy’s best friends since their first day in college.

Sonia Mena as Pippa. Pippa is the group’s ringleader that uses her bravado to hide deep insecurity. They become close friends later on.

Spencer House as Wrigley. Wrigley is the most famous athlete on campus and the party’s life. But behind this popularity, he hides a lot of insecurities.

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew. He is a college freshman and also Wrigley’s younger brother. Drew is a shy and intelligent guy used to living under his brother’s shadow.

Branden Cook as Evan. He is a kind and intelligent guy who is often humbled by his father’s success.

Alicia Crowder as Diana. She is elegant, confident, and poised. She also has a formidable strength and is nobody’s fool.