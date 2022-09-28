Connect with us

Tell Me Lies Episode 6 Release Time On Hulu

The enticing new series Tell me lies quickly became a Hulu favorite among the audiences. The first five episodes are currently streaming, and episode 6, “And I’m Sorry If I Dissed You,” will arrive on the platform tonight.

A second season has not been confirmed yet for Tell Me Lies, but fans can’t get enough of this story, and as usual, they are hoping for a renewal notice soon.

The sixth episode of Tell Me Lies, titled “And I’m Sorry If I Dissed You,” premieres on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. ET that is tonight at 11 p.m. and those living in the central time zone, and even earlier if you are in the pacific time

Tonight’s episode will show how Lucy confronts Stephen about the drawing she found in Macy’s room during the memorial. Lucy asks for his answers as this situation gets crazier.

Here is the episode schedule for the upcoming episodes, including the one debuting tonight:-

Episode 6, “And I’m Sorry If I Dissed You,” Sept. 28
Episode 7, no title yet, Oct. 5
Episode 8, no title yet, Oct. 12
Episode 9, no title yet, Oct. 19
Episode 10, no title yet, Oct. 26

