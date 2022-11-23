Connect with us

Soundtrack for ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix [All Songs by Episode]

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser
Netflix is releasing Wednesday today! The series follows the titular character of the famed Addams Family as she’s sent to a school for outcasts called Nevermore. Though she’s initially against the move, she soon finds her place when a series of attacks and murders begin. Taking it upon herself to solve the mystery, we follow along as she meets her new teachers and classmates.

Soundtracks of Wednesday on Netflix

Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman created the score for Wednesday, but the non-original songs are featured.

Episode 1 songs

“Can’t Stop” by Rhythmking
“Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” by Édith Piaf
“La Llorona” by Chavela Vargas
“Paint It Black” performed on Wednesday on violin
“In My Dreams” by Roy Orbison

Episode 2 songs

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” performed by Nevermore’s a cappella group.

Episode 3 songs

“Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica
“Space Song” by Beach House
“Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi

Episode 4 songs

“The Beginning” by Magdalena Bay
“Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps
“Tierra Rica” by Carmita Jiménez
“Physical” by Dua Lipa
“La Mamma Morta” by Umberto Giordano
“It’s A Shame (feat. Pink Feathers)” by RAC

Episode 6 songs

“Sciuri Sciura” by Blonde Redhead

Episode 7 songs

“Perfect Day” by Hoku
“If I Be Wrong” by Wolf Larsen

Episode 8 songs
N/A

