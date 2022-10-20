Sophia Anne Caruso’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Filmography, and More

There’s been a lot of interest in the talented actresses who play the two main leads in The School for Good and Evil. No one is more eager to learn about them than us. We already got the scoop from Sofia Wylie, so it’s time to learn about Sophia Anne Caruso.

Sophia Anne Caruso portrays the role of Sophie, a young girl who wishes to escape her complicated life and be a princess. When Sophie is transported to the enchanted school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains, things initially look like they’re going her way, but then she’s suddenly stuck with an evil school in which there doesn’t seem to be any hope of switching over to the School for Good.

If you’re an avid Sophia Anne Caruso fan, now is a great time to join the School for Good and Evil. Here’s what you need to know about a star, like her age, height, and more!

Sophia Anne Caruso age

In 2001, Sophia Anne was born on July 11th, in Spokane, Washington. This American is currently 21 and has a zodiac sign of Cancer.

Sophia Anne Caruso’s height

As reported by Biography Mask, the gifted actress stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and has brown eyes. And it appears that she has dyed her hair black, based on her most current photos.

Sophia Anne Caruso Instagram

You can find Sophia Anne on Instagram at the handle @sophiaannecaruso. She has 153k followers and more than 250 posts.

Sophia Anne Caruso roles

Here’s Sophia Anne’s full filmography via IMDb below:

Eagle Eye (2008)

Smash (2013)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2013)

The Sound of Music Live! (2013)

Lazarus (2018)

Evil (2019)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

I Am Number Four (2011)

37 (2016)

Strangers (2017)

Crash & Burn (2017)

Jack of the Red Hearts (2015)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2015)

The School for Good and Evil is streaming only on Netflix.