Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Sophia Anne Caruso’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Filmography, and More

Avatar photo

Published

The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil star star Sophia Anne Caruso, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sophia Anne Caruso bio
Image Credit: Netflix

There’s been a lot of interest in the talented actresses who play the two main leads in The School for Good and Evil. No one is more eager to learn about them than us. We already got the scoop from Sofia Wylie, so it’s time to learn about Sophia Anne Caruso.

Sophia Anne Caruso portrays the role of Sophie, a young girl who wishes to escape her complicated life and be a princess. When Sophie is transported to the enchanted school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains, things initially look like they’re going her way, but then she’s suddenly stuck with an evil school in which there doesn’t seem to be any hope of switching over to the School for Good.

If you’re an avid Sophia Anne Caruso fan, now is a great time to join the School for Good and Evil. Here’s what you need to know about a star, like her age, height, and more!

Sophia Anne Caruso age

In 2001, Sophia Anne was born on July 11th, in Spokane, Washington. This American is currently 21 and has a zodiac sign of Cancer.

Sophia Anne Caruso’s height

As reported by Biography Mask, the gifted actress stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and has brown eyes. And it appears that she has dyed her hair black, based on her most current photos.

Sophia Anne Caruso Instagram

You can find Sophia Anne on Instagram at the handle @sophiaannecaruso. She has 153k followers and more than 250 posts.

Sophia Anne Caruso roles

Here’s Sophia Anne’s full filmography via IMDb below:

Eagle Eye (2008)
Smash (2013)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2013)
The Sound of Music Live! (2013)
Lazarus (2018)
Evil (2019)
The School for Good and Evil (2022)
I Am Number Four (2011)
37 (2016)
Strangers (2017)
Crash & Burn (2017)
Jack of the Red Hearts (2015)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2015)

The School for Good and Evil is streaming only on Netflix.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ticket to Paradise, Ticket to Paradise release udpates,Ticket to Paradise universal pictures, Ticket to Paradise cast Ticket to Paradise, Ticket to Paradise release udpates,Ticket to Paradise universal pictures, Ticket to Paradise cast

Entertainment

‘Ticket to Paradise’: Is George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ New Film on Netflix?

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are joining forces this summer for the highly anticipated romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. The Academy Award-winning A-listers have...

5 mins ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Star Jamie Flatters’ Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And More

The School for Good and Evil is finally streaming on Netflix! Have you watched it already? If so, you’d know that one of the...

6 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast

Entertainment

What Time is ‘From Scratch’ Coming Netflix?

It’s finally here! Oct. 21 is the release date for Netflix’s new romantic drama series, From Scratch. Make sure you don’t miss it with...

10 mins ago
Down to Earth with Zac Efron , Down to Earth with Zac Efron, release updates, Down to Earth with Zac Efron plot, Down to Earth with Zac Efron review Down to Earth with Zac Efron , Down to Earth with Zac Efron, release updates, Down to Earth with Zac Efron plot, Down to Earth with Zac Efron review

Entertainment

‘Down to Earth’ Season 2 Starring Zac Efron: Release Date Confirmed for November 2022

Get ready for all-new adventures with actor Zac Efron in the new season of his Emmy Award-winning documentary series. Season two of the Down...

11 mins ago
Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña bio, Zoe Saldaña releationship status Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña bio, Zoe Saldaña releationship status

Entertainment

Who is ‘From Scratch’ star Zoe Saldaña Married to?

Grab the tissues because From Scratch is about to become your latest Netflix binge-watch! Lead actress Zoe Saldana plays Amy Wheeler, an American student...

13 mins ago
Notre-Dame, Notre-Dame cast, Notre-Dame plot, Notre-Dame Netflix Notre-Dame, Notre-Dame cast, Notre-Dame plot, Notre-Dame Netflix

Entertainment

‘Notre-Dame’: Netflix to Release New Series Based on 2019 Fire That Destroyed the Famous Cathedral

In April 2019, a devastating fire broke out at the famous and iconic Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France. Unfortunately, even though firefighters tried their...

14 mins ago
The Green Glove Gang, The Green Glove Gang cast, The Green Glove Gang plot, The Green Glove Gang release updates The Green Glove Gang, The Green Glove Gang cast, The Green Glove Gang plot, The Green Glove Gang release updates

Entertainment

‘The Green Glove Gang’: What is Netflix’s New Polish Crime-Comedy About?

Green Glove Gang is a Polish crime comedy starring an older group of women who pull off a risk caper and then hide out...

14 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch cast, From Scratch plot, From Scratch release updates From Scratch, From Scratch cast, From Scratch plot, From Scratch release updates

Entertainment

‘From Scratch’: Who’s in Zoe Saldana’s Netflix’s Series & What’s it About?

From Scratch comes out on Netflix on Friday, October 21. It’s a touching show about how an American woman falls in love with a...

18 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast

Entertainment

Where was Netflix’s New Series ‘From Scratch’ Filmed?

The new Netflix romantic drama From Scratch is based on the true story of series writer Tembi Locke. The tale comes from her memoir...

18 mins ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

Worldwide Release Times for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Netflix on Netflix [Timezones]

The School for Good and Evil releases this week! Based on the six-book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil stars...

1 day ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review, David Carter Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review, David Carter

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ David Carter Case: What Happened to David? Was Tammy Williams Caught?

If you’re looking for true crime shows and movies, Netflix has a vast library of options. On October 18, the streamer released episodes one...

1 day ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

Where Was ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Filmed?

The School for Good and Evil lands on Netflix on October 19th and people are getting excited for the release. We’re sure it’ll be...

1 day ago