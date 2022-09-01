‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

The Netflix adaptation of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol contains a “supernatural, time-traveling, musical” twist that is supposed to put the viewers in a festive mood.

As per Netflix’s Media Center, the latest adaptation of the classic tale will feature “re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE,”. This means that it’s going to be worth watching.

On 30th August, Netflix announced that its fall 2022 film slate and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol were included in the lineup. It was also revealed that the Christmas movie would arrive on Netflix on Friday, 2nd December 2022. However, it will be released in some selected theaters first. Starting from 18th November.

A popular cast has been appointed to voice the Netflix animated Christmas movie. There are some pretty big and recognizable names involved in this project. According to IMDb, these actors will be voice acting in the adaptation of this supernatural Charles Dickens Christmas story.

The names of the cast members are listed below:-

Jessie Buckley will be voicing Isabel Fezziwig.

Olivia Colman is the voice of the Ghost of Christmas Past

Luke Evans will be voicing THE Ebenezer Scrooge

Johnny Flynn will be voicing Bob Cratchit

Jonathan Pryce is the voice of Jacob Marley

James Cosmo will be voicing Mr. Fezziwig

Fra Fee is voicing Harry Huffman

Trevor Dion Nicholas will be the voice of the Ghost of Christmas Present

Giles Terera will be voicing Tom Jenkins

