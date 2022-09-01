Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Published

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol release update, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The Netflix adaptation of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol contains a “supernatural, time-traveling, musical” twist that is supposed to put the viewers in a festive mood.

As per Netflix’s Media Center, the latest adaptation of the classic tale will feature “re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE,”. This means that it’s going to be worth watching.

On 30th August, Netflix announced that its fall 2022 film slate and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol were included in the lineup. It was also revealed that the Christmas movie would arrive on Netflix on Friday, 2nd December 2022. However, it will be released in some selected theaters first. Starting from 18th November.

A popular cast has been appointed to voice the Netflix animated Christmas movie. There are some pretty big and recognizable names involved in this project. According to IMDb, these actors will be voice acting in the adaptation of this supernatural Charles Dickens Christmas story.

The names of the cast members are listed below:-

Jessie Buckley will be voicing Isabel Fezziwig.
Olivia Colman is the voice of the Ghost of Christmas Past
Luke Evans will be voicing THE Ebenezer Scrooge
Johnny Flynn will be voicing Bob Cratchit
Jonathan Pryce is the voice of Jacob Marley
James Cosmo will be voicing Mr. Fezziwig
Fra Fee is voicing Harry Huffman
Trevor Dion Nicholas will be the voice of the Ghost of Christmas Present
Giles Terera will be voicing Tom Jenkins

Keep an eye on our website for more updates regarding Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot

Entertainment

Everything We Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 So Far

Fans have eagerly awaited the next season of Grey’s Anatomy since the last season concluded. The 18th season ended with some major cliffhangers for...

20 seconds ago
Alice in Borderland, Alice in Borderland plot, Alice in Borderland cast Alice in Borderland, Alice in Borderland plot, Alice in Borderland cast

Entertainment

Netflix Originals Arriving in December 2022 [Plus Expected Release Dates]

Welcome to your early look at the New Netflix Originals shows and movies scheduled to hit the service in December 2022. It’s a big...

46 mins ago
The Girls on the Bus, The Girls on the Bus cast, The Girls on the Bus plot The Girls on the Bus, The Girls on the Bus cast, The Girls on the Bus plot

Entertainment

‘The Girls on the Bus’: Who’s in HBO Max’s New Political Drama?

A new political drama, The Girls on the Bus, has arrived on HBO Max. A release date has not yet been announced. However, the...

57 mins ago
Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa

Entertainment

‘Love in the Villa’: The Full Soundtrack to Netflix’s Romantic Comedy

Tom Hopper and Kat Graham team up for your next favorite romantic comedy, Love in the Villa, which is now available to watch on...

1 hour ago
Aftershock, Aftershock Cast, Aftershock plot Aftershock, Aftershock Cast, Aftershock plot

Entertainment

What is Hulu’s Documentary ‘Aftershock’ About?

There are a lot of excellent documentaries on Netflix right now, and one of the newest is Aftershock on Hulu. According to the streamer,...

1 hour ago
Christmas with You, Christmas with You release date Christmas with You, Christmas with You release date

Entertainment

‘Christmas With You’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Synopsis

Netflix is known for its great holiday films, and this year they are bringing us Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Christmas with...

1 hour ago
Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack plot, Wolf Pack cast Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack plot, Wolf Pack cast

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Wolf Pack’ on Paramount+

The much-anticipated return of Teen Wolf has everyone talking. The fan-favorite characters are back, and they’re facing another adventure this time. But the werewolf...

1 hour ago
Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot

Entertainment

Devil in Ohio: Full Cast and Character Guide

Polatin’s series, Devil in Ohio, is about to become your next Netflix addiction. If you power through television series quickly and are always looking...

1 hour ago
Welcome to Wrexham, Welcome to Wrexham plot, Welcome to Wrexham, Welcome to Wrexham plot,

Entertainment

What is FX’s Soccer Docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ About?

There exist a lot of great documentaries that focus on current celebrities, stars from the past, or even soccer. FX‘s new docuseries-Welcome to Wrexham,...

2 hours ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date

Entertainment

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Hey Folks, welcome to an early look at the Netflix Originals that will make their way onto the platform in November 2022. There’s a...

2 hours ago
I Came By, I Came By cast, I Came By plot, I Came By release date I Came By, I Came By cast, I Came By plot, I Came By release date

Entertainment

‘I Came By’: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and More

The Hitchcockian British thriller I Came By will be released on Netflix on August 31st. The film stars actors like George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald,...

3 hours ago

Health & Wellbeing

5 Ways to Wake Up With Energy and Be in Good Shape

By taking care of your health a person prolongs his life.

5 hours ago