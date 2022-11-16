‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48, Episode 7: Who’s Hosting and When is it Airing?

The Dave Chappelle-hosted Saturday Night Live episode will not be the final episode of the season, but it is the last one for a while. The NBC sketch comedy series is receiving a well-deserved break for Thanksgiving.

Season 48 of SNL is only six episodes in. The stars featured will involve Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion (who took on double duty as host and musical guest), Amy Schumer, and Dave Chappelle.

SNL‘s schedule is usually a little crazy, and it’s not easy to keep up with it, but let us help you out. There are two holidays Saturday Night Live that always take off, and that’s Thanksgiving and Christmas.

When does Saturday Night Live return with new episodes?

The SNL cast and crew will celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. But they won’t be away for too long. SNL season 48 will be back on December 3rd, 2022.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live season 48, episode 7?

The hilarious and talented Keke Palmer will host the first episode after Thanksgiving break. But we need to wait to see which sketches Palmer has in store for us. About the musical guest, we have SZA lighting up the stage. It will be a great episode, don’t miss it!

Saturday Night Live season 48, episode 7 is coming up on Saturday, December 3rd, at 11:30 p.m. ET. To watch it, viewers will need access to NBC, and this can be either through cable or the streaming service you have replaced the cable with, such as fuboTV.

