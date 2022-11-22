‘Santa Bootcamp’ on Lifetime: What’s it About, Release Date & Time, Cast, and More

Melissa Joan Hart directs the film. The story follows Emily Strauss, an event planner who’s recently been employed by the mall magnate Ed Mancini to set up a Christmas Gala for his essential investors. While searching for the perfect Santa, Emily is sent to Santa Bootcamp and searching for inspiration that’ll help her make the gala something to remember.

At bootcamp, Emily comes across Belle, who has a heart of gold. Belle helps Emily see the real magic of Christmas and find love.

The film premiered on Saturday, November 19th, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. Santa Bootcamp also re-aired on Sunday, November 20th, at 12:01 am and 10 pm ET.

The list of cast members of Bootcamp are their roles is given below:

Emily Kinney as Emily Strauss

Rita Moreno as Belle

John Schuck as Chris

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Patti

Deanne Bray as Olive

Patrick Cassidy as Ed Mancini

Justin Gaston as Aiden

Valerie Jane Parker as Caroline

Javon Everett as Bootcamp

Lindsey Shope as Lynn

Tucker Wilkerson as Jack

Michael Mazzeo as Gino

Gary McGuire as Ben

Zyra Singleton as Charlotte

Moab Mustapha as Auctioneer

