‘Santa Bootcamp’ on Lifetime: What’s it About, Release Date & Time, Cast, and More

Melissa Joan Hart directs the film. The story follows Emily Strauss, an event planner who’s recently been employed by the mall magnate Ed Mancini to set up a Christmas Gala for his essential investors. While searching for the perfect Santa, Emily is sent to Santa Bootcamp and searching for inspiration that’ll help her make the gala something to remember.
At bootcamp, Emily comes across Belle, who has a heart of gold. Belle helps Emily see the real magic of Christmas and find love.
Santa Bootcamp Lifetime release date
The film premiered on Saturday, November 19th, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. Santa Bootcamp also re-aired on Sunday, November 20th, at 12:01 am and 10 pm ET.
The list of cast members of Bootcamp are their roles is given below:
Emily Kinney as Emily Strauss
Rita Moreno as Belle
John Schuck as Chris
Marissa Jaret Winokur as Patti
Deanne Bray as Olive
Patrick Cassidy as Ed Mancini
Justin Gaston as Aiden
Valerie Jane Parker as Caroline
Javon Everett as Bootcamp
Lindsey Shope as Lynn
Tucker Wilkerson as Jack
Michael Mazzeo as Gino
Gary McGuire as Ben
Zyra Singleton as Charlotte
Moab Mustapha as Auctioneer
