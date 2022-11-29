‘Pink Lie’ Episode 10: What It’s About, Release Date & Time, Cast, and How to Watch

The Pink Lie is a show where 7 Korean people in search of a long-term loving spouse spend 12 days sharing the enchanted Pink House. The real keeper with this reality matchmaking program is that every candidate is concealing a little about oneself. Something from their height, professional attainment, or employment is fair game. Finding a suitable companion is the show’s “objective.”

The Cast Of Pink Lie Episode 10

Mo Chan Sul

Han Ba Reum

Kang Da Hae

Seo Ha Nui

Park Han Gyeol

Han Da O

Bae Seul Bi

Hong Ha Nu

Kang Tae Yang

Park Han Eul.

Release Date of Pink Lie Episode 10

Pink Lie Episode 10 will release on 30th November 2022.

India: Wednesday, 30th November 2022, at 2:30 pm IST

United States: Wednesday, 30th November 2022 at 4:00 am ET

United Kingdom: Wednesday, 30th November 2022 at 9:00 am GMT

Canada: Wednesday, 30th November 2022 at 5:30 am NT

Australia: Wednesday, 30th November 2022 at 8:00 pm AEDT

Where to Stream Pink Lie Episode 10 Online?

You can stream Pink Lie on HULU or Disney+, you may watch the Pink Lie program with a subscription.

