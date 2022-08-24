‘Partner Track’: Actor Alexandra Turschen’s Age, Height, Instagram, Role, and More!

In the upcoming Netflix original series – Partner Track, Alexandra Turshen will be playing the character of Rachel.

Rachel is someone who always supports her best friend, Ingrid(Arden Cho), no matter what. She is also that kind of person with whom everyone can go for gossip and a good time after a hard day at work. Rachel is the friend who makes life happier, and her real-life actress likely has a few similarities.

Alexandra Turshen was born on January 25th, 1986, in New York City, New York. She is 36 years old, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Alexandra has dark brown hair and bright green eyes. According to Celeb Heights, her height is roughly 5-feet-5-inches.

Alexandra’s official Instagram page is @alextursh. This page is very similar to her character -Rachel- full of life and love.

Her page currently has 13,000 followers as of today. It only has a few posts of her beloved family and friends.

Alexandra is undoubtedly new to Netflix, but Partner Track isn’t her first acting rodeo. According to IMDb, this American actress has previously worked in over 40 titles.

A few of her notable roles are-

Amber Dreams (2010) as Kim

Epic History of Everyday Things (2011) as Lucy

The Maladjusted (2013) as Kerry

Red Oaks (2014) as Misty

Boy Meets Girl (2014) as Francesca Duval

Everything’s Gonna Be Pink (2015) as Jessie

Quantico (2017) as Samantha

The Bold Type (2018) as Brooke Langley

Ray Donovan (2018) as Justine Evans

American Tourist: Nightmare in Thailand (2020) as Abby