‘Orphan: First Kill’: Age Rating, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

Orphan: First Kill is currently running in theaters and Paramount+.

There are plenty of reasons why moviegoers look for ratings before watching a movie—especially the ones from the horror genre. There are different preferences for different audiences, and some families prefer watching horror movies together. Even they might draw the limit at PG-13. Therefore, it’s essential to know the rating of every movie.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie -Orphan: First Kill is rated R. This means that this movie contains bloody violence, language, and brief sexual content. For the ones who are uncomfortable with any of the given topics, it’s better to skip it.

However, the movie is currently running in the theaters and streaming on Paramount+. It started streaming on August 19th. So the audience can watch this movie from any place they feel comfortable and can also turn it off whenever they need to.

The cast of this movie includes-



Isabelle Fuhrman,

Rossif Sutherland,

Julia Stiles,

Hiro Kanagawa, and others.

The movie -Orphan: First Kill is a prequel to the movie Orphan. In this movie, the audience will come to know where “Esther” came from and her original story. As soon as the movie title teases, the viewers will see her first kill.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies