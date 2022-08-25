Once Upon a Small Town: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, Release Date, and More

Get ready for a new romance K-Drama Once Upon a Small Town, which will soon be making its way to Netflix! And once you find out all the essential details about Once Upon a Small Town, you will want to watch it immediately.

Once Upon a Small Town is developed by Kakao Entertainment. Once Upon a Small Town is directed by Kwon Seok-Jang from scripts by Baek Eun-Kyong. It’s a television adaptation of a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min.

Once Upon a Small Town premieres on Netflix on Monday, September 5, 2022, with its first episode. Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, new episodes will be released. There are 12 episodes in the series, with a season finale currently scheduled for September 28.

The cast of Once Upon a Small Town

K-Pop star Park Soo-young stars as Ahn Ja-Yeong. You might know Park Soo-young as Joy from the South Korean girl group Red Velvet.

Here’s the complete cast list below:

Park Soo-young as Ahn Ja-yeong

Roh Jae-won as Yoon Geun-mo

Ha Yul-ri as Choi Min

Na Chul as Choi Yun-hyeong

Park Ye-ni as Young-Sook

Choo Young-woo as Han Ji-yul

Park Ji-ah as Cha Yeon-hong

Yoo Yeon as Kyung-Ok

Baek Seong-Cheol as Lee Sang-Hyeon

Jung Suk-yong as Hwang Man-seong

Baek Ji-won as Choi Se-ryun

Trailer of Once Upon a Small Town