Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

New TV Shows and Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week [16 September]

Published

Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Thanks to the 68 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week, September continues to be a lucrative month for new additions on Netflix UK.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

The Next Karate Kid (1994)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lying and Stealing (2019)
Mat Kilau (2022)
Maya Memsaab (1993)
Mirror, Mirror (2022) N
The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)
The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)
Thoroughbreds (2017)
Trädgårdsgatan (2017)
Wonderland (2017)
All My Life (2020)
Antyerepia (2014)
Thallumaala (2022)

Image Credit: Netflix


The Catholic School (2022) N
Santa Sangre (1989)
Single Street (2019)
Finding Hubby 2 (2021)
Footloose (2011)
Gladiator Academy: The Movie (2005)
Happy New Year (2014)
Strawberry Days (2016)
Subira (2018)
The Invisibles (2017)
The Karate Kid (1984)
Asoka (2001)
Attention Please (2022)
Broad Peak (2022) N
I Used to Be Famous (2022) N
Jogi (2022) N
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
Killer Elite (2011)

Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast
Image Credit: Netflix


Do Revenge (2022) N
Drifting Home (2022) N
English Babu Desi Mem (1996)
Fantaghiro: Quest for the Quorum (2000)
Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)
One 2 Ka 4 (2001)
Ram-Jaane (1995)
Romeo y Juliet (1954)
Chaahat (1996)
Chamatkar (1992)
Chennai Express (2013)
Dilwale (2015)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Dogs in Space
El Rey, Vicente Fernandez
Fate: The Winx Saga
Ada Twist, Scientist
Santo
The Brave Ones
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
Heartbreak High
Robicar Poli
The Lørenskog Disappearance
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

9 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week

Playground
See No Evil

Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot
Image Credit: Netflix


Sins of Our Mother
Terim
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
The Gorals – Highlanders of Carpathia
Uncharted Amazon (2015)
The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019
Onboard the Transcontinental Race

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week

Liss Pereira: Adulting
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Love Is Blind: After the Altar

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022 Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix In October [2022]

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away movies and series. In October, Netflix did the same. Below are all the licensed series and...

11 mins ago
The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date

Entertainment

The Wonder Starring Florence Pugh Cast, Synopsis, Release date, and More

Netflix will be adding another period drama film to our library soon. This upcoming new release from Netflix is called The Wonder, and we...

26 mins ago
SEAL Team Season 6, SEAL Team Season 6 release date, SEAL Team Season 6 plot SEAL Team Season 6, SEAL Team Season 6 release date, SEAL Team Season 6 plot

Entertainment

SEAL Team Season 6: What Is The Release Schedule?

The sixth season of the SEAL Team premieres on Sunday, September 18, to answer some of our most asked questions. This new season begins...

32 mins ago
Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot

Entertainment

What is The Plot Of Netflix’s Heartbreak High?

The Netflix original series Heartbreak High is about when we were teenagers, and every mistake we made felt like the end of the world....

40 mins ago
End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast

Entertainment

End of The Road Ending Explained

Netflix’s latest thriller, End of the Road, Starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, follows a family targeted by a killer while driving through the New...

42 mins ago
Wedding Season, Wedding Season plot, Wedding Season cast Wedding Season, Wedding Season plot, Wedding Season cast

Entertainment

Wedding Season: What is Wedding Season On Hulu about?

Wedding Season is one of those shows with a unique plot that fans want to know more about. The show has a stunning cast...

46 mins ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot

Entertainment

Tell Me Lies Season 1 finale: List Of All Episodes, Including Finale

Hulu’s latest series, Tell Me Lies, proved an instant favorite among audiences. For now, just the first three episodes are streaming, but fans are...

50 mins ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

Fate: The Winx Saga Star Paulina Chávez Height, Instagram, Age, Roles, and More

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is about to make its way to Netflix. Fans will soon be returned to the Otherworld, where fairies...

54 mins ago
Joseph Quinn, Joseph Quinn Stranger things Joseph Quinn, Joseph Quinn Stranger things

Entertainment

Joseph Quinn Confirmed For Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix’s annual TUDUM event is just a few weeks away. This global fan event can be streamed from the comfort of your home and...

60 mins ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

When is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Finale on Hulu?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has just arrived on Hulu. Like the last seasons, the fifth season also gets a weekly release. However, the...

19 hours ago
Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Entertainment

Here’s What Time ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 is Arriving on Netflix Tonight

Love is Blind: After the Altar, season 2 will soon arrive on Netflix. . Fans seem to be super excited about the three 45-minute-long...

19 hours ago
Heathers, Heathers plot, where to watch Heathers, Heathers Netflix Heathers, Heathers plot, where to watch Heathers, Heathers Netflix

Entertainment

Is Dark Comedy ‘Heather’ Starring Wynona Ryder on Netflix?

The film Heathers is a black comedy directed by Michael Lehmann based on a screenplay written by Daniel Waters. Lehmann and Waters both made...

19 hours ago