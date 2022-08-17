Connect with us

New Netflix Shows and Movies Arriving September 2022

Credit: Vantage_DS/Shutterstock

With the end of summer, the streaming powerhouse- Netflix has come up with a lot of new shows and movies to look forward to this September.

It will not be the busiest month for Netflix compared to prior months, including fan favorites like Stranger Things, Virgin River, and many other popular shows. However, there will be plenty of great must-watch Netflix original movies and shows for the viewers to go through.

Here is a list of all the upcoming shows and movies in September:-

September 1

Collateral
Fast & Feel Love
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rock of Ages
Snow White & The Huntsman
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi
The Bridges of Madison County
This Is 40
Chronicles season 2

September 2

Image Credit: Netflix

Buy My House
Dated & Related
Devil in Ohio
Fakes
Ivy + Bean
The Festival of Troubadours
You’re Nothing Special

September 5

Cocomelon season 6 (new episodes)

September 6

Image Credit: Netflix

Bee and PuppyCat
Diorama
Get Smart with Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Untold: The Race of the Century

September 8

Entrapped
The Imperfect

September 9

Cobra Kai season 5
End of the Road
Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist season 3

September 13

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14

Image Credit: Netflix

Heartbreak High

September 15

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 1 part 2

September 16

Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga season 2
I Used to be Famous
Santo
The Brave Ones

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef: Mexico
Only for Love

September 22

Snabba Cash
Thai Cave Rescue

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
Lou
The Girls at the Back

September 24

Image Credit: Netflix

Dynasty season 5

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

September 28

Blonde
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

September 29

The Empress

September 30

Entergalactic
Rainbow

