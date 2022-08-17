New Netflix Shows and Movies Arriving September 2022

With the end of summer, the streaming powerhouse- Netflix has come up with a lot of new shows and movies to look forward to this September.

It will not be the busiest month for Netflix compared to prior months, including fan favorites like Stranger Things, Virgin River, and many other popular shows. However, there will be plenty of great must-watch Netflix original movies and shows for the viewers to go through.

Here is a list of all the upcoming shows and movies in September:-

September 1

Collateral

Fast & Feel Love

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

Snow White & The Huntsman

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi

The Bridges of Madison County

This Is 40

Chronicles season 2

September 2

Buy My House

Dated & Related

Devil in Ohio

Fakes

Ivy + Bean

The Festival of Troubadours

You’re Nothing Special

September 5

Cocomelon season 6 (new episodes)

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Diorama

Get Smart with Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Untold: The Race of the Century

September 8

Entrapped

The Imperfect

September 9

Cobra Kai season 5

End of the Road

Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist season 3

September 13

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14

Heartbreak High

September 15

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 1 part 2

September 16

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

I Used to be Famous

Santo

The Brave Ones

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef: Mexico

Only for Love

September 22

Snabba Cash

Thai Cave Rescue

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

Lou

The Girls at the Back

September 24

Dynasty season 5

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

September 28

Blonde

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

September 29

The Empress

September 30

Entergalactic

Rainbow