New Netflix Shows and Movies Arriving September 2022

With the end of summer, the streaming powerhouse- Netflix has come up with a lot of new shows and movies to look forward to this September.
It will not be the busiest month for Netflix compared to prior months, including fan favorites like Stranger Things, Virgin River, and many other popular shows. However, there will be plenty of great must-watch Netflix original movies and shows for the viewers to go through.
Here is a list of all the upcoming shows and movies in September:-
September 1
Collateral
Fast & Feel Love
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rock of Ages
Snow White & The Huntsman
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi
The Bridges of Madison County
This Is 40
Chronicles season 2
September 2
Buy My House
Dated & Related
Devil in Ohio
Fakes
Ivy + Bean
The Festival of Troubadours
You’re Nothing Special
September 5
Cocomelon season 6 (new episodes)
September 6
Bee and PuppyCat
Diorama
Get Smart with Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Untold: The Race of the Century
September 8
Entrapped
The Imperfect
September 9
Cobra Kai season 5
End of the Road
Narco-Saints
September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist season 3
September 13
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
September 14
Heartbreak High
September 15
Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 1 part 2
September 16
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga season 2
I Used to be Famous
Santo
The Brave Ones
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
September 21
Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef: Mexico
Only for Love
September 22
Snabba Cash
Thai Cave Rescue
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
Lou
The Girls at the Back
September 24
Dynasty season 5
September 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
September 28
Blonde
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
September 29
The Empress
September 30
Entergalactic
Rainbow