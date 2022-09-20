Netflix’s Bridgerton Prequel Series Gets an Official Title

Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel series finally has an official title. Netflix has not yet done a big reveal, but it’s expected to be announced on September 24 at the TUDUM event.

Numerous fans are waiting to know about the Bridgerton prequel amongst all the Netflix titles at the TUDUM. The Production recently ended on August 30, according to an Instagram post by Tom Verica, the director of this show.

So what will they discuss and reveal about the show at the event?

Will they reveal the release date or release window? Maybe they will release the teaser, and we will have to wait to find out. The streamer has shared the official title to hold off the fans until the event on September 24.

The official title for the Bridgerton prequel is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The title seems to be perfect. Earlier, it was reported that the working title for the prequel was Queen Charlotte. It looks like the creative team behind the series wanted to make it more distinct by adding more to the title.

Netflix already announced the list of shows and movies to be featured at TUDUM, and a show titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was in the lineup. Other than Bridgerton, there’s only one other Netflix show that involves Queen Charlotte, and that’s the Bridgerton prequel.

To know more about this prequel, we would still have to wait till September 24.