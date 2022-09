Netflix Tudum Schedule 2022: Global Event Start Times [By Time Zone]

Tudum is a 24-hour global event that previews new and upcoming films and shows on Netflix. This event is taking place worldwide, starting today.

Netflix brings huge waves of content, including interviews with its biggest stars and creators. They will be showing never-before-seen footage as well as exclusive interviews.

Tudum Japan Start Time

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on September 24

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on September 24

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on September 25

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, Sept. 25

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on September 24

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on September 24

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m PT on September 24

England: 5:00 am BST on Sunday, Sept. 25

India: 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, Sept. 25

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Japan: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Sydney, Australia: 2:00 p.m. AEST on Sunday, Sept. 25

France: 6:00 a.m. CEST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CEST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CEST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CEST on Sunday, Sept. 25

South Africa: 6:00 a.m. SAST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Dubai, UAE: 8:00 a.m. GST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Tudum India Start Time

Hawaii: 7:30 p.m. HST on Friday, Sept. 23

India: 11:00 a.m. IST on Friday, Sept. 23

South Korea: 2:30 a.m. KST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Japan: 2:30 a.m. KST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Sydney, Australia: 3:30 a.m. KST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Alaska: 9:30 a.m. AKDT on Friday, Sept. 23

West Coast of the US: 10:30 a.m PT on Friday, Sept. 23

Mountain Time: 11:30 a.m MT on Friday, Sept. 23

Italy: 7:30 p.m. CEST on Friday, Sept. 23

Spain: 7:30 p.m. CEST on Friday, Sept. 23

South Africa: 7:30 p.m. SAST on Friday, Sept. 23

Dubai, UAE: 9:30 p.m. GST on Friday, Sept. 23

Midwest of the US: 12:30 p.m CT on Friday, Sept. 23

East Coast of the US: 1:30 p.m ET on Friday, Sept. 23

Brazil: 2:30 p.m. BRT on Friday, Sept. 23

England: 6:30 pm BST on Friday, Sept. 23

France: 7:30 p.m. CEST on Friday, Sept. 23

Germany: 7:30 p.m. CEST on Friday, Sept. 23

Tudum Korea Start Time

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, Sept. 24

South Korea: 11:00 a.m. KST on Friday, Sept. 23

Japan: 11:00 a.m. KST on Friday, Sept. 23

Sydney, Australia: 12:00 p.m. AEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

England: 3:00 am BST on Saturday, Sept. 24

France: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Germany: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Italy: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Hawaii: 4:00 p.m. HST on Friday, Sept. 23

Alaska: 6:00 p.m. AKDT on Friday, Sept. 23

West Coast of the US: 7:00 p.m PT on Friday, Sept. 23

Spain: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

South Africa: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Dubai, UAE: 6:00 a.m. CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Mountain Time: 8:00 p.m PT on Friday, Sept. 23

Midwest of the US: 9:00 p.m PT on Friday, Sept. 23

East Coast of the US: 10:00 p.m PT on Friday, Sept. 23

Brazil: 11:00 p.m PT on Friday, Sept. 23

Tudum A Global Fan Event Part 1 Start Time – the United States and Europe

Hawaii: 7:00 pm HST on Saturday, Sept. 24

India: 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, Sept. 24

South Korea: 2:00 am KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Japan: 2:00 am KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Italy: 7:00 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Spain: 7:00 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Midwest of the US: 12:00 pm CT on Saturday, Sept. 24

East Coast of the US: 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 24

South Africa: 7:00 pm SAST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Dubai, UAE: 9:00 pm GST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Sydney, Australia: 3:00 am KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Alaska: 9:00 a.m. AKDT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Brazil: 2:00 pm BRT on Saturday, Sept. 24

England: 6:00 pm BST on Saturday, Sept. 24

France: 7:00 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Germany: 7:00 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

West Coast of the US: 10:00 am PT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Mountain Time: 11:00 a.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Tudum A Global Fan Event Part 2 Start Time – Latin America

India: 12:00 pm IST on Saturday, Sept. 24

South Korea: 3:30 am KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Japan: 3:30 am KST on Sunday, Sept. 25

Italy: 8:30 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Spain: 8:30 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

South Africa: 8:30 pm SAST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Brazil: 3:30 pm BRT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Hawaii: 8:30 pm HST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Alaska: 10:30 a.m. AKDT on Saturday, Sept. 24

England: 7:30 pm BST on Saturday, Sept. 24

France: 8:30 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Germany: 8:30 pm CEST on Saturday, Sept. 24

West Coast of the US: 11:30 am PT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Mountain Time: 12:30 pm MT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Midwest of the US: 1:30 pm CT on Saturday, Sept. 24

East Coast of the US: 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 24

Dubai, UAE: 10:30 pm GST on Saturday, Sept. 24

Sydney, Australia: 4:30 am KST on Sunday, Sept. 25