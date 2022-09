Netflix Originals Arriving in December 2022 [Plus Expected Release Dates]

Welcome to your early look at the New Netflix Originals shows and movies scheduled to hit the service in December 2022.

It’s a big month for new shows and movies, so let’s waste no time seeing what’s coming up on Netflix this December.

Please note that dates are predictions. It does not indicate an official by Netflix.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (fka Knives Out 2)

Netflix Release Date: December 23rd (Theatrical release date To Be Declared)

Paradise PD (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: December 16th

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: December 25th

Note: Not coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Release Date: December 9th (also set to receive limited theatrical release)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Netflix Release Date: December 16th

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: December To Be Declared (Expected for December 25th)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Netflix Release Date: To Be Declared

The Wonder

Netflix Release Date: To Be Declared

White Noise

Netflix Release Date: December 30th

Dragon Age: Absolution

Netflix Release Date: To Be Declared

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Netflix Release Date: To Be Declared

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2022

Troll (2022)

Netflix Release Date: December 1st (date subject to change)

Language: Norwegian

Bardo

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: December 16th

Language: Spanish

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: To Be Declared

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Netflix Release Date: December 20th