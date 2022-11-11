Netflix New Shows and Movies Arriving in December 2022 [Full List]

Hey folks, We have great news for you. December is around the corner, and in December, Netflix is releasing some new K-Drama shows among a whole host of other exciting titles.

Read on to find out what’s being released when and what you have to look forward to.

Complete List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st, 2022

Solace (2015)

The Masked Scammer (2022)

Troll (2022)

Dead End (Season 1)

Qala (2022)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1

Hot Skull (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

The Marriage App (2022)

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)

Burning Patience (2022)

I Hate Christmas (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Sonic Prime (Season 1)

The Big 4 (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)

Cook at all Costs (Season 1)

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)

Paradise PD (Season 4)

Summer Job (Season 1)

The Recruit (Season 1)

Dance Monsters (Season 1)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Image Credit: Netflix

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)

Time Hustler (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

White Noise (2022)

The Glory (Season 1)

They Cloned Tyrone (2022)