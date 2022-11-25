Connect with us

National Dog Show: Dog Breeds Competing At The 2022 National Dog Show

Published

Dog breeds competing at the 2022 National Dog Show
Image Credit: NBC

One of the most popular bits of programming is coming soon. No, we’re not talking about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We’re talking about the 2022 National Dog Show that will air on NBC.

The National Dog Show Purina will present 212 breeds of dogs to viewers this year. The hosts for this year’s show cum competition are “O’Hurley”, “David Frei”, and “Mary Carillo”. The time of the show will be noon in all time zones on Thanksgiving day, which falls on the 24th of Nov 2022.

The dogs are judged based on their temperament, build, and appearance of their breed’s traditional look. The two-hour long will be broadcasted on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to being broadcasted on NBC and Peacock, the competition will also be available on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.

The winner of the last two years, i.e., 2020 and 2021, was a Scottish Deerhound named Claire, who had bagged the first position two times in a row.

Here is a list of breeds that the competition will feature.

Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog
Australian Shepherd
Bearded Collie
Beauceron
Belgian Laekenois
Belgian Malinois
Belgian Sheepdog
Belgian Tervuren
Bergamasco
Berger Picard
Border Collie
Bouvier des Flandres
Briard
Canaan Dog
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Collie (Rough)
Collie (Smooth)
Entlebucher Mountain Dog
Finish Lapphund
German Shepherd Dog
Icelandic Sheepdog
Miniature American Shepherd
Mudi
Norwegian Buhund
Old English Sheepdog
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Puli
Pumi
Pyrenean Shepherd
Shetland Sheepdog
Spanish Water Dog
Swedish Vallhund

