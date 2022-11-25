National Dog Show: Dog Breeds Competing At The 2022 National Dog Show

One of the most popular bits of programming is coming soon. No, we’re not talking about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We’re talking about the 2022 National Dog Show that will air on NBC.

The National Dog Show Purina will present 212 breeds of dogs to viewers this year. The hosts for this year’s show cum competition are “O’Hurley”, “David Frei”, and “Mary Carillo”. The time of the show will be noon in all time zones on Thanksgiving day, which falls on the 24th of Nov 2022.

The dogs are judged based on their temperament, build, and appearance of their breed’s traditional look. The two-hour long will be broadcasted on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to being broadcasted on NBC and Peacock, the competition will also be available on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.

The winner of the last two years, i.e., 2020 and 2021, was a Scottish Deerhound named Claire, who had bagged the first position two times in a row.

Here is a list of breeds that the competition will feature.

Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Beauceron

Belgian Laekenois

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Bouvier des Flandres

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Finish Lapphund

German Shepherd Dog

Icelandic Sheepdog

Miniature American Shepherd

Mudi

Norwegian Buhund

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Spanish Water Dog

Swedish Vallhund