‘My Friend Dahmer’: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, And Everything Else You Need to Know

People are gearing up for Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story by watching all of the films and documentaries about the notorious serial killer.

There’s been a lot of interest in the 2017 film, My Friend Dahmer, as a result of this increased attention around the notorious serial killer. But where can you watch it? And, what’s it about? Read on for full details.

Plot

Marc Meyers wrote and directed the drama film My Friend Dahmer. It’s a movie adaptation of the 2012 graphic novel of the same name by Derf Backderf, who had been Dahmer’s friend in high school until Dahmer began his killing spree. It tells the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, who, before becoming a serial killer, had a less-than-eventful life in the 70s.

Cast

Ross Lynch stars as Todd, and Anne Heche plays his mother. The cast includes Alex Wolff, Dallas Roberts, Tommy Nelson, Vincent Kartheiser, Harrison Holzer, and many others.

Is My Friend Dahmer on Netflix?

I hate to break it to you, but the drama film isn’t available on Netflix. There’s a chance that streaming rights could be acquired in the future, but it is not available to stream at the moment.

We recommend you check out similar content on Netflix, like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, The Frozen Ground, and Monster.

Where to watch My Friend Dahmer

Stream this film for free on various streaming platforms. It’s available on Peacock TV, Pluto TV, Plex, and Tubi. If you’d rather buy the movie instead, it’s available through Amazon Instant Video and Vudu.

For further updates, please stay tuned.