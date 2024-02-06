Connect with us

Video of Miley Cyrus’ Bodyguard at Grammys Sparks Debate After Fans Ask to ‘Pay Close Attention’

Miley Cyrus’ Bodyguard Seems to Have Something Up His Sleeve at the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday Evening.
Published

Image credit: Tiktok/GRAMMYs

Concealed weapon or conspiracy theory? Cyrus sparks a frenzy over her Grammy protection.

Fans all over have speculated after seeing this video of the beloved pop star Miley Cyrus walking the red carpet

However, instead of all eyes on her, many noticed her bodyguard’s irregular movements that have gained traction online.

In the video, viewers noticed one of his hands was longer than the other and how stiff it was when swinging. It is rumored he was holding a weapon inside his jacket, and the umbrella hand was a fake. This has been employed as a common bodyguard technique to be able to react quickly to any potential threats.

Are the Grammys safe for celebrities anymore?

Cyrus, who was a child actor and star of Hannah Montana, has been in the spotlight her whole life due to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus’ fame. Many question how hard that must be for a child and the dangers that come with it.

Cyrus is the 21st most followed person on Instagram, raking in 216 million followers. Recently, fans have begun to push the limits of their parasocial relationships with these artists. They have even gone as far as throwing harmful objects at artists on stage and when making appearances.

Although nothing happened to the singer, many wonder what may have occurred for Miley Cyrus’ bodyguard to need to be on such high alert.

Cyrus played a role in Black Mirror recently where she goes into the incredibly dark side of being a celebrity. Stars like Brittney Spears have also fallen victim to the cruel and unusual side most don’t think about the life of fame.

What critics (speculating fans) have to say:

One user (@AlashkarSally) posted a helpful graphic of what viewers are seeing.

Fan-made graphic detailing how the bodyguard could be faking his hand.
Credit: @AlashkarSally on X

They claim it is the “Oldest trick in the bodyguard book” to have a “Real weapon concealed by the black coat”. Concerned fans are wondering why Cyrus believes she was in danger.

The discourse on this has been rampant! Many are pointing out that it was scheduled to rain in Los Angeles during the Grammys runtime, so it would make sense that he was carrying an umbrella.

Cyrus won her first Grammy for her hit song ‘Flowers’

As well as winning her first Grammy, she performed her smash hit live at the award show. The creative singer even changed up her lyrics for the special event. “Started to cry but then remembered… I just won my very first Grammy!”

No matter the verdict on her bodyguard’s falsities, we congratulate her on her record-breaking win!

