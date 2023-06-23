The Moment Harry Styles Realized He’d Made It as a Solo Artist While Performing to 80,000 in Slane Castle

On Saturday the 10th of June, Harry Styles performed his sold-out worldwide show ‘Love on Tour’ to 80,000 people in Slane Castle in Co Meath in Ireland. The former member of the very popular 2000s band, One Direction, did not expect to make it this far as a solo artist.

Since the band was formed in 2010 to 2015 when they broke up, they had a huge fan base and plenty of commercial success. Members of the band such as Niall Horan, Louis Tomilson, and Liam Payne have gone on to have relatively successful solo careers. But by far Harry Styles has had the most success solo career-wise.

‘Harry’s House’

‘Harry’s House’ is the artist’s third album and was released on the 20th of May 2022. With this album, Harry did not want commercial success or big hits. What he wanted was:

“I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.” Hits Radio

However, ‘As It Was’ and ‘Late Night Talking’ from that album became top of the charts very quickly when the album was released. ‘As It Was’ is now spending its 15th atop the American Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Harry claims the longest-running chart-topper by a UK act in the States, as well as the longest run at Number 1 in the US by a solo act in general.

Slane Castle

Harry’s worldwide tour, ‘Love on Tour’, was meant to begin in 2020. However, with the Covid 19 pandemic, that made it impossible for it to go ahead. Instead, his tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas. And on Saturday the 10th of June 2023, Harry became the first solo artist to perform to a sold-out crowd at Slane Castle since the 80s. He has followed in the footsteps of legendary artists and bands such as Queen, David Bowie, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, U2, and The Rolling Stones.