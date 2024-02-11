Taylor Swift is Releasing a New and Improved Eras Tour Movie

Swifties get out your Eras Tour merch and eras-inspired friendship bracelets because Taylor Swift is giving us a new Eras Tour movie.

On February 7, Taylor announced she is bringing her new Eras Tour to streaming platform Disney+. The swifts were renting the movie for $19.89 since it became available to stream in December 2023.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced the news Wednesday in Disney’s earnings call and said in a statement to the New York Times the new film was a new phenomenon and electrifying.

Her tour was one of the highlights of last year, so for the Swifties that didn’t get to go, you can now watch it at home.

Taylor announced on Instagram that this version will have song changes. She said it would be four acoustic songs added. She also added it will be available on March 15.

For fans who noticed the song ”Cardigan” wasn’t included in previous versions of the film, this is a major win. However, there are still some fan favorites missing, such as ”Tis The Damn Season” and ”No Body No Crime”.

There is another exciting addition to Taylor’s tour, which has been extended and revamped more than ten times this year. The singer first announced the tour on August 31, 2023, encouraging the fans to wear their best Eras attire and friendship bracelets. At the time, AMC celebrated the film news on Instagram.

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released in theaters on October 13, 2023, directed by Grammy-nominated director Sam Wench. He has created concert films for other artists such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and BTS.

In the film’s first weekend alone, it became the highest-grossing concert film, beating out the $ 73 million lifetime gross of ”Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” movie in 2011 and the $ 72 million ”This Is It” film from Michael Jackson.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, the Eras Tour movie made $ 261 million in worldwide box office sales during its run in the fall.

This isn’t Taylor’s first time turning her concerts into a film. The singer partnered with Netflix for her 2018 Reputation Tour special, which showed behind-the-scenes moments of the tour.

Taylor loves to hide clues in her work. There were Easter egg details about the Eras Tour movie in the film. The film shows all the performances and the vibe in the atmosphere.

On December 13, 2023, Taylor shared that fans could stream the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google TV, Microsoft, Xfinity, Sky Store, Vudu, and YouTube. Renting the film was $19.89 in reference to her latest re-release.

Although Swifties are excited to stream the new film; some were disappointed by the new format. Swift revived three songs (”Wildest Dreams”, ”The Archer”, and ”Long Live”) from the setlist added to the extended version at the end of the film before the credits roll.

In the concert, the songs were spread out in the setlist, which is what the Swifties expected to see. “wait, wtf, the extended version of Eras tour has the extra performances AT THE END?? that’s not how it’s supposed to be,” one fan complained on X (formally known as Twitter).

It’s likely the new Eras Tour film will follow the same format with ”Cardigan” being added to the end.