Patti LaBelle powers through lyric mishap during Tina Turner tribute at BET Awards: ‘I’m trying y’all’

Patti LaBelle admittedly fumbled the lyrics during BET Awards tribute to Tina Turner.
Published

Patti LaBelle, BET Awards
Image Source: William Ruben Helms @ Shutterstock

Man, let me tell you about what went down at the BET Awards on Sunday night! Patti LaBelle, bless her heart, had a little slip-up during her tribute to the legendary Tina Turner. She straight up forgot the words to “Simply the Best,” the song she was singing for Tina. Now, Tina passed away on May 24, rest her soul, and Patti was supposed to do her justice, but things didn’t go as planned.

Right at the start of the song, Patti was like, “What if I can’t see… the words… I don’t know?” You could see her squinting and straining to read the teleprompter at the back of the theater. But get this, some folks in the audience were accidentally blocking her view! Talk about bad timing, right?

Patti didn’t let it bring her down, though. She ad-libbed and said, “I’m tryin’, y’all!” You could see the audience reacting with a mix of amusement and sympathy. They understood the struggle she was going through.

But you know how it is with Twitter, my friend. People there ain’t always the kindest. They jumped on Patti for not knowing the words to Tina’s song. Some tweet said it was “absolutely absurd and disrespectful,” while another wondered how anyone could not learn the words to a 34-year-old song for a tribute. Ouch!

Now, let me tell you, despite Patti’s little hiccup, the rest of the BET Awards show was off the charts! It was a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and let me tell you, the performances were mind-blowing. It was like non-stop action, with artists from the past and present delivering one incredible performance after another. The energy was insane!

So, yeah, Patti had a moment, but in the grand scheme of things, it was just a blip in a night filled with jaw-dropping performances. That’s showbiz for you, my friend!

