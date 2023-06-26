Connect with us

Busta Rhymes Emotionally Moved During BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Speech: Expresses Love and Gratitude

Busta Rhymes was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night. Here’s what he said.
Published

Busta Rhymes
Image Source: Busta Rhymes @ Instagram

Busta Rhymes‘ recognition at the BET Awards was a well-deserved tribute to his immense contribution to the rap industry. As he received the lifetime achievement award, the rap icon took the opportunity to express his gratitude and reflect on his journey.

Introduced by comedian Marlon Wayans, Busta Rhymes was praised for his musical brilliance and his ability to create hits. The audience was full of admiration for the rapper, acknowledging his deservingness of the honor. Emotions ran high as Busta Rhymes admitted that he was on the verge of tears, demonstrating the significance of this moment for him.

During his acceptance speech, Busta Rhymes attributed a portion of his success to his Black cultural heritage. He acknowledged the inherent greatness that comes from the Black community and expressed his deep appreciation for the blessings and talents he has been given. With a burning passion in his soul, Busta Rhymes emphasized his commitment to advancing the culture and making meaningful contributions.

Expressing his love and gratitude for his peers in the hip-hop community, Busta Rhymes embraced his reputation for being affectionate and enthusiastic. He jokingly mentioned his tendency to overwhelm others with his affectionate gestures but emphasized that his actions come from a genuine place of love and sincerity.

The celebration of Busta Rhymes’ achievements continued with an energetic tribute performance. Joined by Spliff Star, the rapper delivered electrifying renditions of his hits such as “Ante Up Remix,” “Scenario,” “Look At Me Now,” and “I Know What You Want.” The stage was graced by a lineup of A-listers, including Scar Lip, Coi Leray, BIA, and more, who added their own flair to the performance.

In a captivating twist, Busta Rhymes shifted gears during the performance to celebrate dancehall music. Collaborating with Dexta Daps, Spice, Skillibeng, and Cutty Ranks, he showcased the diversity and fusion of musical genres, bringing the crowd to their feet.

The BET Awards served as a platform to honor Busta Rhymes’ undeniable influence and contributions to the rap industry. His acceptance speech and thrilling performance were a testament to his passion, talent, and dedication, leaving a lasting impact on both the audience and the culture he continues to elevate.

The electrifying tribute to Busta Rhymes at the BET Awards continued to captivate the audience as the performance reached its climax. With the celebration of dancehall music taking center stage, Busta Rhymes joined forces with Dexta Daps, Spice, Skillibeng, and Cutty Ranks, creating a vibrant fusion of rap and Caribbean sounds.

As the beats pulsated through the venue, Busta Rhymes and his fellow artists brought the essence of dancehall to life. The crowd couldn’t help but move to the infectious rhythms, showcasing the universal appeal of Busta Rhymes’ music and the power of cross-genre collaborations. Each artist delivered their signature style, infusing the performance with energy and showcasing the rich diversity of Caribbean music.

Dexta Daps took the stage with “Shabba Madda Pot,” setting the tone for a high-energy performance. Spice continued the momentum with her hit song “So Mi Like It,” captivating the audience with her fierce presence and charismatic delivery. Skillibeng followed suit with his infectious track “Whap Whap,” bringing a fresh and modern sound to the stage. The energy reached its peak as Cutty Ranks joined Busta Rhymes for a memorable rendition of “A Who Seh Me Dun (Wait Deh Man),” marking a powerful collaboration between two influential artists.

The combination of Busta Rhymes’ commanding stage presence and the dynamic performances of his fellow artists created an electric atmosphere. The audience, both in attendance and watching from home, were treated to an unforgettable showcase of talent and the vibrant cultural fusion that defines Busta Rhymes’ music.

As the performance came to a close, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause, appreciating the lifetime of achievement and musical legacy that Busta Rhymes has built. The BET Awards paid homage to his contributions, not only as a rap icon but also as an artist who has constantly pushed boundaries and embraced diverse musical influences.

With his lifetime achievement award in hand and a show-stopping performance behind him, Busta Rhymes proved once again why he is regarded as a trailblazer in the rap industry. His impact on the culture and his dedication to his craft were honored and celebrated on this prestigious platform, solidifying his place as a true legend in the world of music.

