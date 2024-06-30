New Music: Summer Hits To Come

Music hits differently during the summertime. Here I’ve compiled a list of different artists releasing new music to jam to over the summer. Whether your jam is country, pop, rap, or beyond genre, the musicians are working overtime this summer to make sure we have fun music to mark the summer of 2024.

What’s New In Pop Music

Sabrina Carpenter:

After the recent success of her lead single “Espresso” Carpenter waited almost no time before putting out another single and shortly announcing her album: Short And Sweet. After finally achieving her first Billboard number 1 with “Please Please Please,” the second single of this album’s rollout, Sabrina has officially announced her sophomore album to come out on August 23, 2024.

As she dominates the charts and rides the high of the support for her upcoming album, Sabrina Carpenter has also announced tour dates to showcase her new album. Later this year she will be touring North America from September to November.

Fans and casual listeners alike highly anticipate her second album. Don’t forget, Short and Sweet is out on August 23rd!

Katy Perry:

The announcement of Perry’s 7th studio album has been a bit of a rocky start. It started as she posted a snippet of her lead single “Woman’s World,” which was initially torn apart by the general public for it sounding lazy, or like AI wrote it.

This hasn’t stopped the pop star though. Perry continues to promote it on TikTok and her Instagram page. As more and more of the song is being released, fans have begun to turn around and become excited about the new track.

@katyperry WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM ♬ Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry

But this isn’t Katy’s first rodeo. With over a decade of topping the charts under her belt, whatever is coming this summer is going to be a hit. Woman’s World will be out July 11, 2024.

Camila Cabello:

After two years of musical silence from Camila, she is back with a new approach to her sound and style. In this album, she has decided to stray from her pop and Latin roots to explore a more experimental sound bordering on something more edm or hyper-pop-esque.

The album C, XOXO is set to be released on June 28th, 2024. The lead single ahead of the new album is “I Luv It” featuring Playboi Carti. The sonic style was different, the aesthetic was much grimier than that of her previous sounds and music videos, and the general public was a bit confused by the shift. The song is an earworm however, and if the upcoming album is going to be geared more towards electronic sounds, it was an excellent opener for a new era of music.

What’s New In Rap Music

Post Malone:

Recently the rapper has surprised his base of loyal fans by announcing that he will be releasing his 6th studio album this summer after teasing new music on Father’s Day. The album titled F-1 Trillion is set to drop on August 16th. The promotional content and imagery have been following a desert/wild west theme since his latest single “I Had Some Help” with country star Morgan Wallen dropped, possibly hinting at the previously unknown title of the upcoming album.

It has not been confirmed yet, but fans speculate that Post will be releasing a country album this time after coming up as a rapper. His two most recent singles ahead of the album have featured established country artists, Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton. These collaborations in addition to the album art and general aesthetic have led to a lot of speculation about what’s to come.

Post however has had no problem genre-bending. He has a very versatile sound and is not afraid of experimenting. He has previously ranged from soft pop collaborations like “Fortnight” with Taylor Swift to songs like “Take What You Want” with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott which has a much darker, heavier sound.

In addition to the new album, Post is hitting the road again with his new album. The F- One Trillion Tour will cover North America from September through October and cover and is advertised as “A collection of country songs,” seemingly confirming the rumors about the album.

Don Toliver:

Don Toliver is arguably most known for his collaborations with other artists. His most recent album HARDSTONEPSYCHO was released on June 14th, 2024, and proves that Don Toliver can stand alone without the help of others.

The two most streamed songs on the album are solo songs that work through several flows and samples. The artful reworking of old hits into modern sounds works wonders on his most popular song “BANDIT,” which uses a pitched-up snippet from the popular 2020 song “One More Hour” by Tame Impala.

Fresh off the tails of welcoming his firstborn son into the world in early March of this year, the new responsibilities didn’t hold back mom or dad from working. Ahead of this album’s release, the rapper was hosting intimate listening events in New York and hitting several festival stages to tease his newest album.

If you’re looking for a chill album to be the soundtrack for the shenanigans you get up to this summer, luckily HARDSTONEPSYCHO is out now and is the album for you.

Ice Spice:

Ice Spice, Miss New York drill herself, has an album coming out this July. Y2K the album is dropping on July 26, 2024, and has included an exciting rollout that has gotten people talking.

Ahead of the album’s release Miss Spice has gotten herself in a little bit of trouble from all angles. Before the release of the lead single from this album “Think U the S**t (Fart),” the Ginger rapper got caught up in some rap drama of her own. This song is a reply to the raper Latto claiming that she had been copying Ice Spice. Latto is always very quick to announce that she has her own career and doesn’t need to piggyback off the success of others, yet frequently comes back to referencing the New York-based rapper to start a conversation.

After Ice Spice’s second single for her upcoming album, the conversation started to shift. Her second single. “Gimme A Light” uses a sample from Sean Paul’s 2002 hit of a similar name. She had her face on Metro Cards and street corner pop-ups, but the hype has seemingly died down a little ahead of her recent album.

The third single ahead of the album release “Phat Butt” has not stirred up as much controversy despite it being a direct response to the beef between her and Latto. Hopefully, this album will be the catalyst to see it all play out.

Ice Spice has also decided to go on her first headlining tour later this year as a culmination of all of her work until now. The Y2K tour will run from July through August of 2024 and only hit North America.

In the spirit of Y2K, the album seems like a fun and flirty soundtrack that focuses on and emphasizes the unbothered spirit many carried during the early 2000s. Ice Spice’s debut album will be out in July, don’t forget!

What’s New In Country Music

Maren Morris:

Maren Morris has had her feet wet in the country music scene since 2005. However, she has had some crossover success with the hit song “The Middle” by Morris, Zedd, and Grey. After all of her accolades and musical success, that still doesn’t stop the personal transformations a person needs to go through in their life.

Two years after her last album, and following the divorce of her and her ex-husband’s 5-year marriage, the new music coming is sure to be a long-awaited emotional rollercoaster of healing through lyricism.

Her newest album Intermission is set to come out on August 2, 2024.

For those who will not be having a hot girl summer and instead wish to ruminate on their feelings and situations, this will be the album to look out for this summer.

Lainey Wilson:

Fresh off the high of becoming a Grammy winner this year, Lainey has been in the studio to prove why she deserved the Best Country Artist award. She has been working in music since 2011, yet she has only recently become a household name.

Her upcoming fifth studio album is bound to be the best after years of climbing the ladder rungs of success. Her newest album Whirlwind is being released on August 23, 2024.

Zach Bryan:

Zach Bryan has had somewhat of an explosive comeup. Bryan started relating his music in 2019 while enlisted in the US Navy. He thrives off of his relatability. Bryan has served the country, traveled the world, and experienced many hardships of love and loss. His journey will be showcased in his most recent album The Great American Bar Scene will be released July 4, 2024. This is his 5th studio recorded album.

The announcement came accompanied by a set of tour dates where the country singer plans to take his next album to the intimate bars and rooms he believes the album deserves to be played in. By staying on the theme of bars, in select locations he will be playing tracks from the upcoming album starting June 24th, giving his diehard fans the opportunity to experience the album in the environment it was born in.

The Rumor Mill

Lana Del Rey:

Shortly after her one-night-only birthday show, rumors of new music and a new tour from Lana were running rampant after she brought out her maybe-boyfriend Quavo and they sang an unreleased duet for the first time at Fenway Park in Boston Massachusettes.

Chappell Roan:

Chappell recently debuted a new unreleased song at the Governers Ball Festival in New York in early June. Since then she has been performing “Subway” on and off during her “Midwest Princess Tour.” Following the extreme success of her most recent release “Good Luck Babe,” would be difficult, but her fanbase is evergrowing in size