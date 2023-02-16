Meet the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

People often disagree about the best musicians of all time. However, there are some musicians that have inarguably cemented a place in music history. That is why there is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which recognizes the most influential musicians of rock and roll and modern history.

Every year, a group of nominees is chosen for the hall of fame. From those nominees, inductees will be selected. On February 1st, this year’s nominees were announced, with 14 nominees in total. In May, everyone will find out about the inductees, with a ceremony taking place in the fall. Here is a breakdown of all of the nominees this year, and what would make them worthy of induction.

Kate Bush

Albums of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Kate Bush (Kraft74/Shutterstock)

When a musician from decades prior has music appreciated by the youth of today, it shows a timeless artistry. That is what happened with Kate Bush. Bush is a singer and songwriter with an eccentric music style. She has inspired countless other musicians. She is known for many hit songs like “Wuthering Heights” and “Running Up That Hill”. The latter was recently featured in the hit tv show Stranger Things, which brought Bush back to stardom. The song ended up making it to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022, 37 years after the original release of the song. Even though she had already received a nomination for the hall of fame before this resurgence, that little boost should show her staying power in music.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow performing for fans (Micksphotos/Shutterstock)

Some artists make their mark on not just one general genre, but on a fun selection of many. This is the case for Sheryl Crow. Crow’s music has fusions of rock, pop, country, and roots in her songs. She gained wide success in the mid-90s. Her big hits include “All I Wanna Do”, “If It Makes You Happy”, “Strong Enough” She has made 11 albums over the past couple of decades and sold over 50 million albums. She has also had 32 Grammy nominations in total, winning nine of them. She has brought forward one-of-a-kind music that blends genres that have helped her stand out musically. Her nomination may not seem very rock and roll, but she has musical talent that covers many styles, with a good amount of rock deep inside.

Missy Elliott

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Missy Elliott (Nikola Spasenoski/Shutterstock)

While rap and hip hop may not seem very rock and roll, these genres can all get people moving and have attitudes. That is what makes Missy Elliott a true contender. After working with some groups for a few years, Elliott broke through with her solo career and was constantly topping the R&B charts. Her first album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. She is one of the best-selling female rap artists in history and is seen as the Queen of Rap. With her singer-songwriter success and her many hits on the Hot 100 and records set in the R&B world, she has maintained an iconic status.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden performing a concert for fans (Bruce Alan Bennett/Shutterstock)

The sounds of heavy metal just make people want to move around and it teaches people how to rock. Iron Maiden has fulfilled that role and has become icon of metal. They have sold hundreds of millions of albums. Several of their albums have gone platinum in the United States and the United Kingdom. Iron Maiden has gone on to inspire many heavy metal bands with their hit songs and their rocking spirit and albums like Number of the Beast. Because of their legacy and songs that have inspired a whole genre, it is simple to see why they are being considered for the hall of fame.

Joy Division/New Order

New Order performing for fans at a concert (Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock)

When it came to the dark songs of goth rock, an important band in the movement was Joy Division. With their post-punk hits like “Love Will Tear us Apart”, though short-lived, Joy Division went on to inspire many rock bands of the 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, Joy Division’s lead singer Ian Curtis committed suicide at the age of 23. Instead of continuing as Joy Division without him, the band members formed New Order. They managed to keep riding on success with this new band and made some successful new wave and electronic songs. Joy Division and New Order have both made an influential impact on the industry, and they both deserve a celebration together.

Cyndi Lauper

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Cyndi Lauper performing (J.A. Dunbar/Shutterstock)

With her colorful hair and her catchy hits, Cyndi Lauper was one of it girls of music in the 80s. She made songs that people wanted to sing passionately or dance to energetically. Her hits include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, “Time After Time”, “She Bop”, “True Colors”, and so many more. She has sold millions of records, has a discography spanning decades, and is still loved today. Lauper has definitely left her mark on the music industry, and you don’t have to be a music aficionado to realize that.

George Michael

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee George Michael performing (Sodel Vladyslav/Shutterstock)

The 80s introduced the world to many captivating pop stars. However, most of them can not hold a candle to the success of George Michael. With over 120 million records sold and eight number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Michael absolutely shined. He originally started in the successful duo Wham!, alongside Andrew Ridgely, with hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Last Christmas”, then he broke out and kept the success going. As a solo artist, Michael released big hits like “Faith” and “Freedom ‘90”. Unfortunately, Michael passed away on Christmas in 2016 at the age of 53. However, his chart toppers and musical impact lives on.

Willie Nelson

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Willie Nelson performing at a concert (Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock)

At 89 years old, Willie Nelson has been around for a lot of music history. He makes for his country and folk songs that have stood the test of time. He has also been a political activist for the length of his career, standing up for big liberal causes, like marihuana legalization. Nelson is already in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and he has also received a Kennedy Center Honor. Some people don’t think since this is a hall of fame for rock and roll, his style of music does not belong. However, recent years have shown that the hall of fame has flexibility, and seems to celebrate musical impact across genres, so there might be room for Nelson.

Rage Against The Machine

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Rage Against the Machine performing at a concert (Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock)

One element that can make a band have the essence of rock and roll is rebellion and making a statement with music. That is the attitude of Rage Against the Machine. This band has created music that fuses together different subgenres of rock, from rap rock to nu-metal and more. They have been impressing listeners since their successful debut album and with subsequent albums. What really makes them stand out is their outspoken socialist beliefs. They are always willing to make a statement for the causes they believe in. Specifically, this includes anti-authoritarian beliefs and criticism of unfair government policies. This is their fifth nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and maybe this is the time they make it.

Soundgarden

Soundgarden performing at a concert (Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock)

Grunge is an important subgenre of rock that has emerged from the underground music scene. A big pioneer in this style of music is the alternative rock and metal band Soundgarden. They were one of the first major grunge bands, starting in the late eighties. While they did not take off right away, they achieved great critical acclaim for their albums. Their 1994 album Superunknown is what helped the band take off in a mainstream way, leading to many hits. In 2017, Soundgarden’s lead singer Chris Cornell took his own life at the age of 52. Despite that, his legacy still lives on, as does Soundgarden’s mark on modern rock.

The Spinners

A collection of Motown records, where The Spinners got their start (Ralf Liebhold/Shutterstock)

It is always important to remember the early rock acts that helped create a foundation. This is a reason to honor The Spinners. This group formed in 1954, a time when many other honorees were not even alive yet. They were a Motown and R&B group that did not achieve success right away. However, they eventually scored several hit singles, such as “Then Came You”, “I’ll Be Around” “Games People Play” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”, and more. Unfortunately, out of the original lineup, Henry Fambrough is the only surviving member. They have had a nomination once before, in 2017, but maybe now is the time that this classic and soulful act receives its honor.

A Tribe Called Quest

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee A Tribe Called Quest performing (Swimfinfan/Shutterstock)

Every genre has its pioneers who helped inspire the acts of today, and when it comes to hip hop, one of those pioneers is A Tribe Called Quest. Formed in 1985, this group of rappers received critical praise since their debut album for its unique stylings. The band took off from there. With hit albums like The Low-End Theory, which is preserved in the National Recording Registry as selected by the Library of Congress, many hip-hop bands and singers felt inspired by this group. Their lyrics addressed important social issues and their music would blend different styles. The band had a nomination last year for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and maybe the inspiring nature of this band deserves an induction this year.

The White Stripes

Jack White of The White Stripes performing (MPH photos/Shutterstock)

Some bands are able to leave their impact very quickly. This is the case for The White Stripes. This duo is Jack White and Meg White, a divorced couple that was married when they first started out. They have a garage/alt-rock style that also has some blues influence. Their biggest hit was their song “Seven Nation Army” which went platinum in many countries. Critics argue that it is one of the best songs of the 2000s. Also, the band has also gained attention for their unique style, with a red, white, and black aesthetic, their small amount of instruments, and claiming they were siblings. This is their first eligible year for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination and a nomination right away shows their prominence.

Warren Zevon

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Warren Zevon (Klaus Hitscher/Flickr)

There are many musicians that are remembered for their own songs. However, some legacies may be based on their peers and who they’ve inspired. This is the case for Warren Zevon. Zevon had some terrific 70s rock albums and hit songs of his own like “Werewolves of London” and “Lawyers, Guns, and Money”. However, those hits are not his only impact on the music industry. When Linda Ronstadt started releasing covers of his songs on her albums, this helped bring Zevon some attention. He collaborated with some big musicians like Jackson Browne, and Mick Fleetwood, and did side projects with REM. Unfortunately, Zevon died at the age of 56 in 2003 due to mesothelioma. Zevon may not be the most recognizable name, but he is truly a musician’s musician.