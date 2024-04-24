Lollapalooza 2024: The Ultimate Guide

With tickets already on sale and selling fast, Lollapalooza is gearing up to be a must-go festival this year. This is the ultimate guide on what to prepare to have the best experience.

Lollapalooza Chicago’s newest lineup includes new headlining faces such as Melanie Martinez and K-pop sensation Stray Kids, with veteran artists like Blink-182 and SZA. Music festivals can be intimidating for everyone — whether it’s your first time or your 13th, this guide will answer your questions.

History

So what is Lollapalooza? Aren’t there more international locations?

The name Lollapalooza comes from a late 19th-century American idiomatic phrase meaning “an extraordinary thing, event, or person.” The name is fitting as the festival highlights many music genres and organizations that come together to form an unforgettable event for all. Lollapalooza originally started as a touring event in 1991 as a farewell tour for the group, Jane’s Addiction, however, Chicago ultimately became its permanent location. The event is held annually for four days in Grant Park with over 400,000 people in attendance. The festival is one of the largest music festivals in the world and one of the longest-running in the United States.

Lineup Highlights: Thursday

Lollapalooza kicks off its Thursday lineup strong with Grammy-winning artists, Kesha and Tyla performing during the day and Grammy-winning artists, Tyler, The Creator, and Hozier closing the night. Kesha, formerly known as Ke$ha, is best known for her 2010s pop hits, “Timber,” “Tik Tok,” and “Die Young.” Recently, she has been focusing on ballads, with “Praying” hitting popularity at the 2018 Grammys. Breakout star, Tyla is best known for her hits, “Water,” and “Jump.” She released her self-titled debut album on March 22nd. Tyler, the Creator’s highest-grossing album to date, Igor, is predicted to be on the highly-anticipated setlist, while Hozier fans can expect songs from his newest album release this year, as well as his worldwide hit, “Take Me to Church.”

Friday

Friday’s lineup packs many pop and R&B artists with the popular K-pop boy band, Stray Kids headlining, along with vocal powerhouse, SZA sharing the headlining title. Broadway star, Reneé Rapp takes the Lollapalooza stage during the day. Grammy-winning artist, Laufey shares the stage with local band, Chicago Philharmonic. Faye Webster, Victoria Monét, Loud Luxury, Raye, Kevin Abstract, and Zedd will present this day to showcase their talents to the crowd.

Saturday

Saturday is all about rock and EDM, with The Killers, and Future x Metro Boomin headlining the day. K-pop girl group, IVE and global group, VCHA will perform during the day — their genre contrasting that of other acts such as Deftones, Skrillex, Killer Mike, and Kenny Beats. Popular Japanese pop and rock duo, YOASOBI, will present after performing at Coachella this month — no spoilers!

Sunday

Sunday is all about the pop classics, and what better way to close the festival than with Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez? Blink-182 has been making hits since 1992, and Melanie Martinez jumped to stardom 20 years later as a contestant on The Voice, Season 3. Other notable acts that will share the stage throughout the day are Conan Gray, Dominic Fike, Zeds Dead, Teddy Swims, Slow Pulp, Vince Staples, and more.

Music Festival Crowd | Credit: Shutterstock/Melinda Nagy

Ticketing

This year, Lollapalooza‘s ticket sales are the lowest in history. The 1-Day and 2-Day tickets are currently on sale starting at $20 down with no hidden fees.

The 4-day music festival separates its tickets into 4 main categories: General Admission (GA), General Admission Plus (GA+), VIP, and Platinum. Additionally, festival sells limited, “exclusive” 4-Day tickets such as Cabanas, Lolla Insider, and Hotel Packages for a higher price.

Age Requirement

Lollapalooza’s website states that children 8-years old and younger are admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult. Lollapalooza. Children under the age of 3 are free in Platinum-only areas with a ticketed adult.

Lollapalooza’s kid-friendly area, Kidzapalooza, will return this year with an area located just to the right of Buckingham Fountain from the main entrance. Kidzapalooza offers a lineup of kid-friendly artists from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with bathrooms and music, dance, and art stations for kids and guardians to enjoy.

Tag-a-kid is a service for anyone to register themselves or others with a special wristband to track them in the case of separation. The designated “meet-up” spot is located on the main information tent just outside of Buckingham Fountain on Columbus Dr.

What Else Can We Expect?

Cell service is hard to access because of the multitude of people in the festival. Previous festivalgoers and staff recommend bringing portable chargers.

Lollapalooza offers accessibility accommodations for festivalgoers called “The Americans with Disabilities Act” or ADA. The main accessibility station is located on Columbus Dr., to the right of the Buckingham Fountain entrance, where festivalgoers can request a wristband viewing platforms exclusively for accessibility patrons to still enjoy the festival, as well as access to golf cart services.

How will you be celebrating Lollapalooza?